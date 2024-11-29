A Yorkshire restaurant which has been recommended by the renowned Michelin Guide has retained an award for its sustainability.

Pignut, in Helmsley, picked up the sustainable business award at the Staff Canteen Awards earlier this month, defending its title after also winning it last year.

Owners Tom Heywood and Laurissa Cook say they are delighted with the accolade, which follows hot on the heels of the business being given Carbon Neutral status by Carbon Britain, which was attained by proving the restaurant's carbon footprint has been reduced and the remaining carbon footprint is offset through certified projects in Britain and around the world.

The restaurant was also awarded three AA rosettes earlier this year and is featured in the Michelin Guide, despite only opening in June 2023.

Chef owner Tom said: "It’s a credit to our customers who have come in and voted for us. We’ve got such a loyal customer base, who know what we do and can see how hard we work at it.

"We do really focus strongly on sustainability. We source everything local, use small suppliers and farmers. It’s really important we support everyone around us, not just ourselves.

"This year has been great. We’ve won three AA rosettes, we’ve won this sustainability award again, have been super busy, had lots of good feedback, lots of returning customers. Everything is going great."

Laurissa co-owns Pignut in Helsmley. (Pic credit: Oliver Lawson)

“We have always focused on sustainable practices such as having a zero-waste policy and ensuring we use hyper-local producers,” added Laurissa.

Ingredients at Pignut are exclusively sourced from hyper-local businesses and the menus are ingredient led by what’s available from suppliers. Herbs, fruit and vegetables are picked by Tom and Laurissa themselves at Helmsley Walled Garden – which is run entirely by volunteers.

There was also good news for Lee Mullen of Ilkley’s Moss & Moor Garden Centre and Restaurant, whio was named Kitchen Porter of the Year.