I took a bite into the pizza - which was larger than my head - at the popular restaurant Pizza on the Square in Malton and it was the best I’ve had in a long time.

The last time I was in Malton was at last year’s Food Lovers’ Festival; the town was packed and it was a very hot, sunny day despite it being in May.

I had a great day mingling with the locals and interviewing celebrated chefs and bakers, including Gilly Robinson and David Atherton, who are both friendly people.

I asked the locals where they like to eat in Malton, since the town is considered to be Yorkshire’s Food Capital, and most of them recommended Pizza on the Square. At the time, it was newly opened and already garnering attention.

The pepperoni pizza.

So this year when I went to Malton, I was curious to try this place and I was craving pizza.

The first thing that struck me was the elegant stone building; it looked modern but I was shocked to find out its rich history.

The site it was built on dates back more than 400 years and the current building was originally commissioned by Thomas Watson-Wentworth, 1st Marquess of Rockingham. It was designed in the neoclassical style and was completed in 1749.

The Grade II building was originally Malton’s Town Hall and in 1982 it was converted into Malton Museum, however, the museum moved to a different location at the end of 2012. It remained vacant for five years before undergoing a £380,000 renovation.

Pizza on the Square.

In 2019 it was a restaurant called Stew and Oyster before it was transformed into the Pizza on the Square in 2023.

You wouldn’t believe it had that much history looking at it from the inside. I really liked the modern look and it was very bright. With all the large arched glass windows, it almost felt like I was outside.

By this time I was very hungry and tempted by all the pizzas on the menu. They were all reasonably priced especially when you consider the generous portions and the quality of the food.

Inside Pizza on the Square.

I went with a classic Pepperoni Pizza and it was delicious, the best pizza I’ve had in a long time. It may be unusual, but herbal tea is my drink of choice, so I ordered lemon and ginger tea with my pizza and they complemented each other perfectly.

The staff were also friendly and accommodating when I told them that my table wasn’t big enough for me and my family. They helped us move the tables next to ours.

Due to the size of the pizza, I couldn’t finish it so I asked to pack it up to take home. The next day I tucked into the leftovers and it tasted just as good cold as it did when it was freshly baked.