While the Platinum Jubilee Pudding has been described by maker Jemma Melvin as “quite humble trifle,” those trying to recreate this lemon and amaretto dessert may find themselves eating humble pie instead.

Instead of serving you up photos of a broken Swiss roll, sinking jelly and shard-less dessert with a distressed journalist in the background, we asked Yorkshire’s very own Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright to try out her own version from her home kitchen.

“When the competition was launched to find a special pudding or dessert to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, I was very excited. In fact, I would have like to enter but my Bake-Off background made me ineligible.”

Instead, Wright watched the programme where the winner was selected with great interest, especially as her friend Rahul, also from Bake Off, who won the season she was in, was on the judging panel.

She said: “The winning entry was a trifle. It really is a great British pudding and I think it is a worthy winner.

“The best thing about it is that anyone can make it, either using from scratch baking and preparation or you can just buy in the components from the shop and assemble it yourself.”

Will you be baking it from scratch or assembling it from shop-bought components?

Wright, who made her own Swiss roll for this Pudding, said: “So easy, just three ingredients, eggs, sugar and self-raising flour. Baked for just eight minutes and after cooling, filled and re-rolled with home made lemon curd.

Next up, a non-gelatine jelly.

“I used agar agar to set fresh orange juice, this makes it suitable for vegetarians. I make a fresh custard from scratch and then whip up some double cream.

“For decoration and extra texture, I toasted some almonds and then melted white chocolate to make into shards to stick into the top,” said Wright.

How to assemble the Platinum Jubilee Pudding

“The exciting part is layering everything into the dish. I splashed out and treated myself to a new one, the same shape as the winning entry used.

“Then it’s cake in the bottom, I drizzled in both Amaretto and Limoncello, then I added a layer of jelly and tinned mandarin oranges.

“Next up is custard and then a thick layer of whipped cream. I scattered flaked almonds on the top, arranged the chocolate shards and for an extra burst of zing I zested an orange and a lemon over the top too.

The Verdict

“It looks tremendous, very triumphant and certainly will make a great centrepiece for any celebration at any time of the year. I can't wait to tuck in.”

Wright intends to make this over the summer when she is on stage at food festivals, the first one being at Blenheim Palace on June 5th.

“What a location too, fit for a Queen, it is organised by Fantastic Food Festivals company,” added Wright.

How to make the Jubilee Pudding Recipe from scratch or the fuss-free shopping list

“The beauty of this trifle is that you can buy all the components from the shop, however this is what I made,” said Wright.

The GBBO star said that it cost her £5 to bake it from scratch or around £7 to buy shop bought ingredients.

Recipe

Swiss Roll Sponge

Whisk two eggs and 75g sugar in a bowl until very light and frothy, takes about five minutes with an electric whisk. Then very gently fold in 75g self-raising flour. Pour the batter into a greased and lined (greaseproof paper) Swiss roll tin and bake in a 200c/180c fan oven for no more than eight minutes. While the sponge is baking, lay out a clean tea towel and sprinkle over icing sugar. Remove the sponge from the oven and tip it out sponge down onto the tea towel. Carefully peel off the paper and trim the edges with a sharp knife or pizza roller. Short end closest to you, gently score a line about 1 cm into the sponge (do not cut through) Roll the sponge up from that scored line, roll the tea towel into the sponge. Leave rolled up to cool.

Lemon Curd

Place 2 egg yolks, 80g sugar and the juice and zest on 1 lemon into a heatproof bowl. Whisk it together and then place the bowl on a pan that has about an inch or two of water in the bottom. Place on the hob and heat stirring often. The heat will cook the mixture and it will start to thicken; it takes about 15 minutes. When it has thickened up add a tablespoon of butter and stir through. Allow to cool.

Orange Jelly

(You can just make an orange jelly up or use leaf gelatine instead of agar agar) Make up 500ml of liquid from the juice of 2 tins of mandarins and fresh orange. Place in a pan and add 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bring to the boil and then add 1 tsp agar agar mixed with a little water. Remove from the heat and pour into a shallow dish. Cool and then set in the fridge. (About 15 minutes)

Custard

In a large heatproof bowl place 4 egg yolks, 35g cornflour, 35 grams sugar and a tsp vanilla extract. Whisk together. Heat 450ml milk in a saucepan and just before it boils pour onto the egg mixture whisking all the time. Return the mixture to the pan and bring to a boil to thicken. Pour back into the bowl and leave to cool.

Chantilly Cream

Whisk 500ml double cream with a Tbs icing sugar and a Tsp vanilla Extract. Do not over whip, just to very soft peaks.

Toasted Almonds

Place a handful of flaked almonds into a dry frying pan and gently heat to allow the oils to be released. Care not to burn.

White Chocolate Shards

In a microwave or bain Marie (pan with water and bowl on top) melt 200g white chocolate. Pour onto baking paper and spread it out thinly. Place a few yellow and orange sweets or sprinkles onto the chocolate. Set in the fridge then cut into shards.

Assembling the Jubilee Pudding

“This is the fun bit,” said Wright.

Unroll the sponge and spread with the curd then slice. Line the bottom and lower sides of your trifle dish with the cake. Sprinkle Limoncello and Amaretto (if using) onto the sponge. Lace some mandarin oranges on the top, then tip in the jelly and more oranges. Top this with the custard, sprinkle half the nuts over then cover everything with the Chantilly Cream. Scatter the remaining nuts on the top, then stick the chocolate shards in the cream and finally sprinkle over the zest of one lemon and one orange. Chill well.

If you don’t fancy making the full version and just assembling from shop-bought ingredients, you can use this shopping list:

Swiss roll

Tinned Mandarin

Ready made jelly in pots

Carton custard

Tinned cream (sainsbury)

Bit of booze

Flaked almonds

Bit of Terry's white chocolate orange