Enjoy a delicious pizza or pasta dish for less than £1 🍕

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Monday has been dubbed ‘the saddest day of the year’

Italian restaurant Prezzo has launched a special deal for one day only

Customers can enjoy a pizza or pasta dish for only 99p

Blue Monday, which takes place on the third Monday of January every year, has been named ‘the saddest day of the year’.

The phrase was coined by Dr Cliff Arnall in 2005 as part of a marketing campaign, but has stuck around ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason for its name is due to its position in the calendar, where most people struggle with finances post Christmas, cold weather, and a lack of motivation.

Blue Monday 2025: Prezzo offers 99p pizza and pasta on ‘the saddest day of the year’ (Photo: Hope and Glory) | Hope and Glory

This year, Blue Monday falls on Monday January 20, 2025.

To help combat Blue Monday, Italian restaurant chain Prezzo has launched a one-day-only meal offer, where customers can enjoy a pizza or pasta for only 99p on Blue Monday.

The offer will include a selection of pasta and pizza dishes, which includes customer favourites such as Prezzo’s Spaghetti Carbonara and Pepperoni Pizza.

Prezzo CEO, James Brown said: "January can be a tough month for many, with the post-holiday season pinch and the cold weather sweeping across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Prezzo, we wanted to offer our customers a little pick-me-up with our Blue Monday 99p menu.

“It's the perfect opportunity to connect with friends and family, and enjoy the delicious Italian food Prezzo is known for – all at an incredibly affordable price.”

Alongside Spaghetti Carbonara and Pepperoni Pizza, the Prezzo’s Blue Monday Specials Menu also includes pasta dishes Rigatoni Arrabiata and Spaghetti Bolognese, while the pizzas offered include Chicken Roasted Pepper, Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper, Margherita, and Marinara. Gluten free and vegan options are also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer is available across all Prezzo restaurants in the UK, for dine-in customers only. To redeem the offer, tables must be booked in advance and a voucher must be downloaded and presented.

When dining, customers must purchase a soft or alcoholic drink alongside the 99p meal. To book a table and receive the voucher, customers can visit the Prezzo website.