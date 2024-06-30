The Leeds-based restaurant Six by Nico has introduced a new menu Amalfi Coast inspired by the Southern Italian coastline.

Six by Nico on East Parade in Leeds is a conceptual dining experience that changes its menu every six weeks and has now announced details of its new tasting menu: ‘Amalfi Coast’.

The menu will run from July 1 to August 11 and it will invite guests to embrace ‘La Dolce Vita’ - the sweet life, to escape the everyday activities.

For the first time in Six by Nico’s history, this menu will offer a four-course menu as well as a six-course menu and it will take guests on a culinary adventure along the Italian coast.

Amalfi Coast tasting menu. (Pic credit: Six by Nico)

Amalfi is a stunning stretch of coastline known for its scenery, colourful architecture and tasty food and drink.

The new menu’s theme is inspired by Southern Italy’s most popular dishes and will transport diners to the towns of Sorrento and Positano as well as the beautiful beaches of Capri.

The menu includes Parmesan Polenta, Heirloom Tomato, Spaghetti Nero, Black Pollock, Trio of Pork and Delizia Al Limone.

The tasting menu price is £42 with a matching wine pairing from £33.

For the first time the restaurant is also launching a new four-course lunch menu available from £20, perfect for a gathering of friends and family. Each diner will enjoy the amuse bouche and the dessert, with the option to choose between courses two or three for their starter, and four or five for their main.

The lunch menu will be available mid-week, between 12-4pm, and guests will also have the opportunity to select a special wine pairing to accompany the lunch as well.

Chief creative officer, Andrew Temple, said: “We’re hoping to evoke that feeling of summer and transport our guests straight to Italy when they’re dining with us on the Amalfi Coast menu.

“It’s not hard to find inspiration from such a beautiful coastline as we look to transport our guests straight to the Mediterranean throughout the experience.”

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept. Plus, customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie alternative, if they wish.