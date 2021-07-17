The best restaurants in Sheffield - according to TripAdvisor

We took a look at popular review website Tripadvisor to see which restaurants in the city had top ratings on the site.

Grazie

Grazie is ranked first on TripAdvisor for places to eat in Sheffield and has 209 reviews - an impressive 201 of these rate the place five stars.

Turnip and Thyme

The establishment is a family run Italian pasta bar and serves fresh homemade pasta daily.

Grazie, 1-3 Leopold Street Grazie, Sheffield, S1 2GY

Turnip and Thyme has 203 reviews on TripAdvisor, 191 of them rating the restaurant five stars meaning it ranks second in Sheffield.

The restaurant serves contemporary British food and many of the reviews praise the Sunday dinner and excellent service.

Turnip and Thyme, 740 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TB

Enver’s Turkish Grill

Enver’s Turkish Grill serves a range of Mediterranian and Turkish dishes and places third on TripAdvisor with 142 reviews - 137 of them rating the establishment 5 stars.

The restaurant boasts a range of wraps, kebabs and rice dishes - many reviews mention the mixed grill as a favourite.

Enver’s Turkish Grill, 370 Handsworth Road, Sheffield, S13 9BY

Restaurant 1584

Restaurant 1584 has 804 reviews on TripAdvisor and 637 of these rate the establishment five stars.

The restaurant has many reviews mentioning the well presented and delicious food that is offered, as well as the efficient service received.

Restaurant 1584, Elliot Lane Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8NR

Napoli Centro Pizzeria

Napoli Centro Pizzeria has 166 reviews and 149 of these rate the restaurant five stars - placing it fifth on TripAdvisor for Sheffield.

The restaurant serves a range of homemade pizzas, all freshly made to order and stocks a range of Italian beers - meaning customers get a thorough taste of Italy.

Napoli Centro Pizzeria, 343 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HP

Olive Restaurant

Olive is a family run, Mediterranean restaurant with 312 reviews - an impressive 273 of these rate the place 5 stars.

The restaurant serves a range of dishes including homemade focaccia bread, seafood linguini pasta and red lentil and panko coated halloumi, with many reviews raving about the food.

Olive Restaurant, 762 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TB

That Place

That Place has 283 reviews on TripAdvisor and 248 of them rate the cafe five stars - many reviews praise the homemade cakes, afternoon tea and generous portion sizes.

The cafe serves a range of breakfast dishes, paninis, jack potatoes and a ‘homemade scotch egg of the week’ - all of which are homemade and wonderfully presented.

That Place, 845 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SQ

The Treehouse Board Game Cafe

The Treehouse Board Game Cafe has 174 reviews and 159 and is Sheffield’s first board game cafe.

The cafe has a library of over 700 board games to play whilst dining there - much of the food is locally sourced too.

41 Boston Street The Tree House Board Game Cafe, Sheffield, S2 4QF

Miller & Carter Centertainment

Miller & Carter is ninth on the list and has 331 reviews - 279 of these rate the restaurant five stars.

The restaurant specialises in steak and many reviews mention the fantastic food and personalised service from staff.

Miller & Carter Centertainment, Broughton Lane Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, S9 2EP

Rafters

Rafters ranks tenth on TripAdvisor and has an impressive 720 reviews, 597 rating the restaurant five stars.

The restaurant has a chic, modern, country feel throughout and many reviews rave about the six course taster menu the establishment offers.