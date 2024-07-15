This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Yorkshire restaurant is celebrating after picking up a hat-trick of accolades just six months after opening.

The Owl at Hawnby, near Helmsley, has been added to both the Michelin Guide and the Good Food Guide, as well as being named among the best 12 restaurants in Yorkshire by the Daily Telegraph.

The restaurant, which is set inside a historic 19th century drovers’ inn, is run by Yorkshire-born chef Sam Varley – who previously ran the acclaimed Bantam in Helmsley – and his team.

The Owl is situated in the little-known remote village of Hawnby, which is in the heart of the North York Moors National Park. Earlier this year, Helmsley and the Howardian Hills was named Most Exciting Food Destination in The Good Food Guide Awards 2024, and The Owl is just another reason to visit the area.

The Owl at Hawnby has won a trio of accolades since opening

Sam said: “We only opened here at the end of November last year, so we are really pleased to get this recognition. I have a wonderful team supporting me and they must take huge credit for what we have achieved so far.

“Ever since we opened, there has been great support from the local community and also from our former regular clients from Bantam. We have been bowled over by the generous comments and feedback we have received and it is wonderful to see this very special inn buzzing again.”

The Good Food Guide said: “A place to come for unfussy food and a comfortable bed for the night. Whether you eat in the stone-flagged bar in front of a warming stove, the dining room or the splendid terrace on sunny days, you'll find crowd-pleasing dishes such as chicken, leek and bacon pie, steak with Roquefort butter or seasonal pot-roast grouse with parsnip cream, elderberry sauce and game chips.”

The Michelin Guide’s remarks on the restaurant say: “The team from the former Bantam in Helmsley are behind this characterful rural pub, which benefits from an enviable location perched above a pretty valley in the North York Moors National Park. A former drovers’ inn dating back to the 19th century, there’s a vintage style to the décor and a lovely, welcoming vibe thanks to the friendly team.

Jamie Savile and Sam Varley behind the bar at The Owl at Hawnby

"Hearty, unfussy and downright tasty dishes are the order of the day, with old favourites like devilled kidneys and toad in the hole sure to satisfy. Bedrooms are available for those looking to explore the surroundings in more detail.”

And to complete the hat-trick, Helen Pickles of the Daily Telegraph wrote: “At the top of the hill, in the tiny village of Hawnby, this pub manages to be a locals' local, a walkers' refuelling stop, a venue for shooting parties as well as a smart dining spot.

"While the bar is fuss-free and welcoming with a toasty fire (and Yorkshire hand-pulled ales), the dining room has a stylish, pared-back elegance with forest-green walls, colourful standard lamps and romantic candlesticks on polished oak tables.”

Jamie Savile, from the Hawnby-based Mexborough Estates, which runs the Owl with Sam and partners, added: “Sam’s achievement in putting the Owl on the map and winning widespread praise from three prestigious publications is amazing. He and his team have been magnificent, sharing our enthusiasm and desire to build a sustainable and successful rural hospitality business.