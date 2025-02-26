The planned refurbishment of a Yorkshire village pub could help reduce rising energy bills and keep it economically viable, an application has stated.

Plans lodged with York Council would see dilapidated and rotten timber window and door frames on The Royal Oak in Copmanthorpe replaced, with repairs no longer economical.

Rendering would be repaired, gutters cleaned and the outside of the pub, in Main Street, repainted as part of the works if the plans are approved.

The plans said the replacement of the existing painted timber windows with double-glazing would make the building more energy efficient.

Plans lodged by the pub’s owner Stonegate would see the window frames removed and heritage-style PVCu replacements fitted.

The existing windows are a mixture of modern timber casement and traditional sliding sash frames. The proposed new heritage frames are designed to replicate the existing wooden ones.

Stonegate’s application stated the renovations would not have a harmful impact on the apperance of the Copmanthorpe Conservation Area.

The pub is located in the oldest part of the village close to listed buildings including St Giles church, however The Royal Oak itself is not listed.

The plans stated: “The Royal Oak is a core facility situated in the village centre, serving quality food and drink to local customers and visitors alike.

“The proposals provide the opportunity to improve the thermal efficiency of the building by bringing it up to current building regulations standards, thereby reducing soaring energy bills and hopefully helping to ensure the long-term viability of this important local business.