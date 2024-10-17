The Three B’s micropub in Bridlington has been named among the top four pubs in the UK by CAMRA and now will have the chance to compete to become Pub of the Year.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular micropub, which has been described as ‘Bridlington’s Real Ale Destination’, is run by a husband and wife team who are passionate about beer and cider.

The pub showcases four cask beers with a focus on stocking local Yorkshire-based beers and is renowned for its customer service as staff provide knowledge of the drinks they serve, as well as information for visitors about recommendations of things to do in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub aims to never sell the same beer twice which adds to the range of ever-changing beers at the bar and it is becoming the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) UK’s Best City Independent Craft Beer Club or Bar finalist in 2021.

Mark Bates, landlord of the Three B's Micropub. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

As a CAMRA National Cider Pub of the Year finalist in 2023, at least 10 ciders of varying styles and strengths are served from local suppliers.

The Three B’s represents what a micropub can bring to a community, by listening to its customers, mainly serving cask ales, promoting conversation, and steering away from electronic entertainment pub goers may find in other establishments such as televisions and fruit machines. The focus is on quality drinks and creating an atmosphere welcoming to all.

The pub also prides itself on being inclusive, and catering to a diverse collection of locals. They also welcome dogs, with a chicken broth-based ‘Dog Beer’ on the menu for furry friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three B’s holds bi-weekly quiz nights to raise money for their charity of choice, the Yorkshire Air Museum.

Landlord of the pub, Mark Bates, said: “To be told we have been judged one of the top four pubs in the country is truly amazing, this is a testament to the hours we put in at the pub and our great customers.

“We visit many other great pubs in Yorkshire and beyond so know this is a very high standard, this really is an accolade beyond our dreams and would like to thank CAMRA for bestowing such recognition on us.”

CAMRA Yorkshire regional director, Kevin Keaveny, said: “Many congratulations to the team at the Three B’s in Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To make it to the final round of the Pub of the Year competition is no mean feat, and all credit goes to Mark, Cheryl and the team for fostering a welcoming atmosphere and an impressive selection of tipples.