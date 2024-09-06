There are 130 finalists from 12 regions within the UK and Ireland, which will be contending the 2024 title.
All nominees will be competing for the winner’s cash prize of £100,000 won by Sandwich Sandwich in the 2023 edition.
The final judging day will take place later this year, with a best-in-class judging line up.
1. Napoli Centro Pizzeria
Description: “We're a small restaurant (probably smaller than you're thinking!) focused on making the best dough possible and sourcing the best ingredients from incredible local producers, as well as our friends in Italy. Our pizza is cooked the Neapolitan way, hot and fast, served alongside our Fritti menu (more than just arancini! We're talking Neapolitan street food classics).” Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Unit
Description: “Sheffield halal gourmet burger restaurant / Urban diner specialising in gourmet burgers, Philly cheese-steaks, freakshakes and much more.” Photo: Google
3. Silvers Deli
Description: “Your Neighbourhood sandwich shop - serving up some of the best breakfast sandwiches and lunchtime new york style subs in Yorkshire, using only the most high quality locally sourced ingredients.” Photo: Google
4. Sqew Shawarma Bar
Description: “Nationally recognised local brand serving up the best quality shawarmas and other Lebanese cuisine. Using the freshest ingredients, there's nowhere else you can get authentic Lebanese food like you can here. Keep it Sqew.” Photo: National World
