Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year 2024: 10 restaurants in Yorkshire are finalists to win title among 130 in UK and Ireland

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
The Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year 2024 finalists include 10 Yorkshire culinary businesses.

There are 130 finalists from 12 regions within the UK and Ireland, which will be contending the 2024 title.

All nominees will be competing for the winner’s cash prize of £100,000 won by Sandwich Sandwich in the 2023 edition.

The restaurant who comes in second place will receive a cash prize to help grow their business, as well as a marketing support package from Uber Eats.

The final judging day will take place later this year, with a best-in-class judging line up.

Description: “We're a small restaurant (probably smaller than you're thinking!) focused on making the best dough possible and sourcing the best ingredients from incredible local producers, as well as our friends in Italy. Our pizza is cooked the Neapolitan way, hot and fast, served alongside our Fritti menu (more than just arancini! We're talking Neapolitan street food classics).”

1. Napoli Centro Pizzeria

Description: "We're a small restaurant (probably smaller than you're thinking!) focused on making the best dough possible and sourcing the best ingredients from incredible local producers, as well as our friends in Italy. Our pizza is cooked the Neapolitan way, hot and fast, served alongside our Fritti menu (more than just arancini! We're talking Neapolitan street food classics)."

Description: “Sheffield halal gourmet burger restaurant / Urban diner specialising in gourmet burgers, Philly cheese-steaks, freakshakes and much more.”

2. Unit

Description: "Sheffield halal gourmet burger restaurant / Urban diner specialising in gourmet burgers, Philly cheese-steaks, freakshakes and much more."

Description: “Your Neighbourhood sandwich shop - serving up some of the best breakfast sandwiches and lunchtime new york style subs in Yorkshire, using only the most high quality locally sourced ingredients.”

3. Silvers Deli

Description: "Your Neighbourhood sandwich shop - serving up some of the best breakfast sandwiches and lunchtime new york style subs in Yorkshire, using only the most high quality locally sourced ingredients."

Description: “Nationally recognised local brand serving up the best quality shawarmas and other Lebanese cuisine. Using the freshest ingredients, there's nowhere else you can get authentic Lebanese food like you can here. Keep it Sqew.”

4. Sqew Shawarma Bar

Description: "Nationally recognised local brand serving up the best quality shawarmas and other Lebanese cuisine. Using the freshest ingredients, there's nowhere else you can get authentic Lebanese food like you can here. Keep it Sqew."

