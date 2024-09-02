Yorkshire people reveal what makes the perfect pub

As football season kicks off, fans are gearing up to head to their favourite local pubs to cheer on their teams.

But what truly defines a great pub in the UK? Is it the quality of the food, the beer garden, the sports coverage, or perhaps the chance to win a few quid on the fruit machines?

The team at OLBG.com surveyed Brits to find out what truly makes the perfect pub in the UK. From must-haves, amenities and entertainment – what is drawing people down to the pub every day?

The top must-have amenities for the perfect Yorkshire pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going to a friendly pub with your mates featured strongly in the survey

Going to the pub with your friends on the weekend is an experience that many Yorkshire locals treasure, with 74% citing it as a must-have. Beer gardens come in second place in popularity (65%).

When it comes to atmosphere, 63% of Yorkshire residents consider it crucial for the perfect pub.

What entertainment is important?

When it comes to entertainment, Yorkshire residents have clear preferences for what makes a pub experience truly enjoyable. Topping the list, 46% of respondents say that outdoor events are a must-have, making it the most popular form of entertainment in Yorkshire pubs.

A close second is watching sports, favoured by 41% of locals. Locally sourced food and beverages also holds significant appeal, with 35% of people considering it an essential part of a great pub atmosphere.

Over half of UK pubs still have fruit machines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019 the auditing form CLMS found that takings from fruit machines in pubs fell by an estimated £600 million in the decade – and average decrease of 25% so OLBG.com wanted to explore how often fruit machines are still being used in pubs across the UK.

Our survey revealed that 50% of Brits who visit pubs have played, or still play, fruit machines when they’re available. Additionally, 60% noted that these machines are still present in their local pubs.

The data also showed that 35% of pub-goers occasionally use fruit machines on a regular basis, while 23% consider it an enjoyable activity, though not the primary reason for their visit.

People surveyed said that their perfect pub was: “A pub where the floor is covered with red-coloured rugs, some bingo and fruit machines, leather sofas, and a couple of pool tables - and finally, I'd prefer the beer selection to be as varied as it gets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My favourite pub looks traditional, it has a good selection of hand pulled bitters. It isn’t busy but isn’t quiet. It has really comfy seats to sit, and where you would be happy all night. In winter a real fire can be a huge draw too.

When it comes to entertainment many agree that: “An Ideal pub features a cosy interior with wooden furnishings, a well-stacked bar, and friendly atmosphere. It should include amenities like sports on tv, pool tables, bingo nights, fruit machines, live music etc.”