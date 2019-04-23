Asda recalls cereal bars over fears they may contain salmonella

Asda has urgently recalled a batch of its own-brand cereal bars over fears the product may contain salmonella.

The supermarket has warned customers who purchased the Cranberry and Nut Cereal Bars not to eat them, due to the risk that they could cause extreme food poisoning symptoms.

The supermarket has recalled the cereal bars "as a precautionary measure"

Extreme food poisoning

One batch of the £1.98 cereal bars has been recalled "as a precautionary measure", as they may contain the deadly bacteria.

Food can be contaminated with the bacteria at any stage during the production process, the processing of food, or while cooking.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria which can cause extreme food poisoning, with symptoms including vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, aches and a fever.

Customers who purchased the product have been urged not to eat it as it could cause extreme food poisoning symptoms

Symptoms normally start within a few days of eating the food which caused the infection.

Which packs are affected?

Asda said there is a "possible presence" of the salmonella bacteria in its four bar packs of 35g cereal bars.

The affected packs have a best before date of September 2019 and a barcode of 515717208672.

Any customers who have purchased one of these packs are urged not to eat them. The products should be returned to your nearest Asda store, where you will be issued with a full refund.

Customers do not need their receipt to return the product.

In a statement Asda said, "We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused."