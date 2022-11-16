A snowy Whitby painted by artist Anita Bowerman stars in charity Christmas cards for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

A beautiful and snowy Whitby painted by Harrogate artist Anita Bowerman is the star of charity Christmas Cards aimed at raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Named Magical snowfall over Whitby, they feature a view that captures the sea, coastal cottages and the clifftop where St Mary’s Church and the ruined abbey stand proud.

Hovering above the wintery scene is an air ambulance helicopter.The cards cost £5 for 10, including postage, from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance website.

Anita says: “I visited the East Coast this Spring and have always wanted to paint this view of Whitby with all the tiny houses, the church and abbey. So I sat and sketched the scene before finishing it in the studio. It is painted in gouache, a thick watercolour.

“I love detail and spent hours painting each house in the harbour. A family looks on with cream and black Labradors, a seagull shelters under the bench and a little robin hops by.

Artist Anita Bowerman's latest charity Christmas card for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

“I am pleased with the result and feel the final painting has an almost Scandinavian look to it, particularly the colours on the houses in the harbour.”

The cards are available from www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk and from Anita’s Dove Tree Art Gallery on Back Granville Street in Harrogate. Her Christmas opening times are Saturday December 3rd, 10th and 17th, 11am to 4pm and Sunday, December, 11th plus a late night opening Thursday December 8, 3pm to 7.30pm.

Limited edition prints of the snowy Whitby scene are also available to buy in three sizes from Anita’s website www.anitabowerman.co.uk with prices from £55.

Anita’s previous best-selling charity Christmas cards featuring the Yorkshire Shepherdess and Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen and her family at Ravenseat are also still available from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance website.

Anita sketching in Whitby

Profits from the cards and other items in its online shop, along with donations help the charity to continue its incredible, life-saving work across Yorkshire.

To keep both of its air ambulance helicopters maintained and in the air, it needs to raise £19,000 every single day.

As an independent charity, it is entirely public-funded. Regular donations via direct debit also help it plan ahead and give the charity sustainable long-term income. You can find the Direct Debit form on the YAA website.

