A third of Yorkshire children live in poverty but you can light a star and help

Almost one third of children in Yorkshire are living in poverty and child poverty levels in our region have reached their highest levels in more than 20 years, which is why Yorkshire Children’s Charity has launched a new campaign to fight it and you can help

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is encouraging people to “Light a Star” to make a difference to a child in need and its aim is to raise £1m this year to support the needs of 25,000 children.

It entails donating £25 to “light a star” for a child living in poverty. From their first Christmas present or school trip to a warm winter coat or new shoes for school, every star lit will make a huge difference to a child’s life this year. Each individual donation will help a child with a need that wouldn’t otherwise be met and 100 per cent of all donations given will be directed straight to beneficiaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can Light a Star at yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/lightastar. Yorkshire Children’s Charity is working to raise 25,000 stars in 2024. Supporters can also help the charity in its mission by getting involved with fundraising events throughout the year, volunteering at sporting fundraisers, seasonal donation drives and more.

Light a star to help Yorkshire children living in poverty

The Light a Star campaign will culminate at the Night Under the Stars fundraising gala in September 2024 and the final tickets are available from the www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org website. It will be held at Grantley Hall with a performance from Olly Murs, along with exceptional food, drink and entertainment and a silent auction on the night, which will be live to the public, with prizes including a US Masters Golf Experience; Monaco Grand Prix Experience; Private villa holiday in Tuscany for 10 people; Mark Cavendish signed jersey; Tommy Banks Michelin Star dining experience, a Padel weekend in Portugal and more.

Now in its third year, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is a small charity making huge differences to the lives of the children they help. Founded and run by mum of two Charlotte Farrington, the charity raised £4.6m in its first two years. While this is an unprecedented result in its sector, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is continually striving to make things better for children and young people living at disadvantage in Yorkshire.

By taking the pressure off young people and their families by relieving their immediate struggles, the charity’s long term goal is to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty endemic in the region and ensure all of its young people are given equal opportunity to thrive; because all children, irrespective of their health, ability or financial circumstance, have the right to a fair, inclusive and happy life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Farrington, Founder and CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “The state of child poverty in our region is unprecedented and completely unacceptable. The youngest, most vulnerable people in our society are in desperate need of help and it is our collective responsibility to support them wherever and however possible. By answering our call to Light a Star for a child in Yorkshire from just £25, each and every supporter will make a tangible difference to a child living in poverty this year.”

Warm coats bought for Yorkshre children in need

Tony Brooks, MD of Yorkshire-based business Moda Living, one of several businesses working closely with Yorkshire Children’s Charity to reach its £1m target, added: “It is desperately upsetting that a third of all children living in Yorkshire are doing so in poverty, and it is our honour and privilege to work with a charity so driven to do everything in its power to change this. In just two years, they have impacted thousands of lives for the better.