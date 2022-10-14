And the winners of the Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards are...

*Rising Star: Katie Purdam, who has been with Stonebridge for two years and in this time has progressed to senior planner, showing great competence in project management, pushing herself and proving an integral part of her team.

*Property Personality of the Year: Richard Beal, Beal Homes, whose building career began at an early age working on construction sites during school holidays. Since then, he has worked his way up through the company and was appointed managing director in 1996. Richard now leads the next generation of this respected family business, whose triumphs include co-creating the fabulous Fruit Market in Hull.

*Designer of the Year: Brewster Bye Architects who provide a client-focused service committed to delivering high-quality, innovative design solutions. They bring a holistic approach to aesthetics, function, cost, construction and sustainability.

Poet's View, Whitby, which won a design award at the Yorkshires Residential Real Estate Awards

Design Project of the Year: Studio DH architects for designing Poet’s View in Whitby. This spectacular Art Deco-inspired new home is sensational and a challenge for the architect Daniel Harvey and builder Rob Davis of Oak Construction.

It features a 5m long horizon window and glazed turret, along with wrought iron spiral stairs by blacksmith James Godbold.

*ESG Excellence: Moda Living Ltd, a build to rent specialist that works hard to put ESG, which measures a business's impact on society, the environment, and how transparent and accountable it is, at the forefront of its business.

*Transaction of the Year: The purchase of Woodside Quarry in North Leeds by Taylor Wimpey in December 2021. After standing redundant for over 20 years, the quarry will be transformed into a community with 299 new homes.

*Residential Planning Consultant of the Year: ID Planning, which was stablished in 2005. Judges say this business provides creative and innovative planning solutions to complex regeneration proposals

*Best Large Estate Agency: Savills for sterling work by its Yorkshire offices with special praise for its successful new homes division set up specifically to aid clients in the sale of new builds.

*Best Small EState Agency: Zenko Properties: Zenko was set up in 2015 as a technology focused estate and letting agent and has grown its rental stock to 700 properties across two offices and ten staff.

*Best Large Development: Pullman Green by Countryside Partnerships. The Pullman Green estate in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, has been developed on a brownfield site to create a thriving community of 671 contemporary homes.

*Best Small Development: Fox Valley by Sky-House. This development features seven contemporary three-bedroom townhouses with roof gardens creating a contemporary twist on Victorian terraced houses.

*Residential Developer of the Year: Newett Homes. Established in 2018, Newett has focused on developments of between eight and 20 homes across Yorkshire and has earned B1 status within six months for constructing without detriment to the amenity of an area.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, says: “We were delighted to welcome over 600 guests to The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards on Thursday evening this week.

“This event at New Dock Hall was presented by David Flatman who hlds our cause close to his heart and it was a fantastic opportunity for us to not only celebrate the very best in the residential property sector, but to raise all important funds to allow us to carry out our important work."

Charlotte adds: “This fundraising event and the other events we organise play a crucial role in fulfiling our mission as a charity.

“They give us the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of thousands of children across Yorkshire living at a disadvantage.”

“So far this year, our fundraising has allowed us to provide toys for children who otherwise wouldn’t have had any and we have funded every grant application that has met our charitable objectives, providing equipment for children with autism, cerebral palsy and ADHD, as well as starting our first Great Yorkshire Build project, transforming Brooklands special educational needs and disabilities school. in Skipton.”