Beautifully modernised Victorian home for sale in walking distance of the beach

The property is now for sale for £950,000 with Inglebys and is tucked away in a quiet location but within easy walking distance of the beach, shops, schools, golf course, leisure centre and other amenities in this increasingly popular coastal town.

Owner Barrie Thornton says: “There were six of us, me, my wife and our four children and we wanted a place we could all enjoy.

“This house is the kind I had always dreamed of living in. It’s Victorian with plenty of period features and it has a lovely feel and flow.”

This gorgeous Victorian home is for sale for the first time in 20 years

During the family’s time there, the property has been regularly updated and its most recent makeover is sensational.

Now their children have flown the nest, the Thorntons are downsizing. Barrie says: “It has been a very happy home to live in and for that reason we are selling with heavy hearts.

“However, it is a large house and we feel it is time for another family to enjoy what we have had so we are passing on the baton.”

The property is in one of Saltburn’s most sought-after areas, on the corner of Marske Mill Lane and Victoria Terrace.

The spacious hall

It has a large hall with original Victorian tiles, wood-burning stove and an open staircase to the first floor.

On the ground floor, there are three large reception rooms, a conservatory and a stunning, open-plan kitchen and dining area, along with an orangery, utility room and ground floor W/C.

On the first floor, there is an open landing area plus four spacious bedrooms, one with en-suite, and two bathrooms, one with an additional dressing area.

On the second floor is a guest bedroom with en-suite, an office, and a principal bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room.

The kitchen has been beautifully designed

The latter could be rearranged to accommodate an additional bedroom to make a total of seven bedrooms.

Outside, there are front and rear gardens, along with parking for multiple cars and a large driveway and double garage.

Saltburn has boomed since the pandemic as more would-be buyers from outside the area have discovered its many charms, which include its coastline.

Saltburn is close to the North York Moors National Park and has its own railway station with trains to Darlington from where you can catch a train to London, Leeds, or up to Newcastle and beyond to Edinburgh.

And relax ...in this cosy sitting room

Estate agent’s view: “Located within Saltburn’s most prestigious location, on the corner of Marske Mill Lane and Victoria Terrace, with close access to Saltburn’s thriving town centre, Valley Gardens and award-winning beach (Blue Flag Award 2021), the property provides contemporary and luxurious accommodation throughout.

"Accessible from the side elevation, a stunning hall welcomes you with original Victorian tiles, log-burning stove, open staircase to the first floor and access to all ground floor rooms.”

For more details on the house contact Inglebys estate agents, Saltburn, tel: 01287 623648, www.inglebysestateagents.com

Another sumptuous sitting room

The dining area with plenty of space for family and friends