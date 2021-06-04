Secrets of Saltburn’s beach success – The Yorkshire Post says

THE BEACH at Saltburn can now be added to Yorkshire’s long list of best kept secrets after it was named as the number one in Britain.

By YP Comment
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:44 pm

Its wide open expanse clearly found favour with respondents to a nationwide survey that assessed practicalites like the availability of parking, toilets, lifeguards, cafes, water quality and  whether the beach is dog-friendly.

Saltburn beach named best in country by holiday website

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Even more satisfying is that it is the only Northern beach to feature in the top 10 – the rest are, very predictably, in the South and Wales.

The Cliff Lift offers accress to Saltburn's beach. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Yet, while Saltburn might not be regarded as the most glamorous of resorts, there’s clearly much that other seaside destinations, both here and further afield, can learn from its trailblazing approach in this year of the staycation.

After all, it is as clear as the waters off the East Coast that much goodwill can be generated by focusing on the issues that matter most to visitors and, specifically, young families. Long may this remain the case.

Saltburn's beach has been named as the best in Britain.