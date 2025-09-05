Bellway flying high in Skipton

Nearly one third of the 188-homes being built by Bellway in Skipton are now occupied, while well over half are sold – a position that the Yorkshire division of the national homebuilder says demonstrates that interest in homes in the town is sky high.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To date 104 homes have sold and there have been 61 legal completions – and recent buyer, Chris Scott, sent up his drone to get some shots of how the development is changing the face of Carleton Road.

Paula Murdoch, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Interest in Clifford Gardens has been high since the moment sales began and it’s great to see it transforming into a brand-new community in this lovely corner of Skipton. And Chris’ pictures are fantastic; showing just where it sits and how it’s developing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris, who’s been taking drone photos for the last five years, has bought a three-bedroom, detached Willow with his wife, Sharon. They’ll be moving in along with daughter, Emily and family dog, Mabel – a 14-year old beagle – in October.

Flying high - the latest aerial view of Bellway Homes' Clifford Gardens development in Skipton

“We’ve lived in the same house in Skipton for 21-years and have simply outgrown it – not least because it just has one bathroom and no downstairs WC – and so we started to look around, but there was nothing that excited us” said Chris. “Bellway’s Clifford Gardens changed that, and when we saw that the build quality and design of the homes was head and shoulders over other new developments in the area, we started researching properly what we wanted to buy and call home.”

“A four-bedroom house would’ve given us more than enough room, but it seemed excessive for our needs, especially as our daughter may well move out within a few short years. And the idea of a large mortgage was an unpleasant thought. So, we started considering the three-bedroom properties available. And a detached property was preferred, as it provides a lot more peace and quiet then a semi-detached home.”

“The Willow gave us everything we wanted. I was particularly keen on the layout that had a separate living room, meaning there was no through traffic to get from stairs to kitchen that would involve walking through the living room - disturbing whoever was in it (watching TV, for example). And the double fronted layout fitted the bill perfectly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clifford Gardens is being built on a 16.5-acre site and comprises a strong mix of different home types and sizes, including two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. Prices currently range from £239,995 for a two bedroom house to £409,995 for a four bedroom detached home. While five bedroom homes start from £624,995.

Flying high - the latest aerial view of Bellway Homes' Clifford Gardens development in Skipton