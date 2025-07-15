Bellway's Palmers Grange development in Brough nearing sell-out

Bellway Homes says that the success of its Brough development, Palmers Grange goes to show why this area of East Yorkshire is such a highly sought-after suburban location.

The home builder has sold over 80 per cent of the 320 homes they are building, and interest in the remaining homes is sky-high.

Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager said: “It’s easy to understand why demand for homes in Brough is so high. It’s a fantastic area, the people are welcoming and the house prices are extremely competitive. The development has something for everyone, from first time buyers to growing families.”

“With great transport links, and the city's cultural, leisure and sport aspects, my advice is to act quickly or miss out on calling Palmers Grange home!”

Palmers Grange development

Situated on the northern banks of the Humber Estuary, Palmers Grange is within walking distance to Brough train station and golf club. It is just a 10-minute drive from junction 38 of the M62, via the A63.

Properties remaining on Palmers Grange include the Goldsmith and the Baxter, each offering a modern design suitable for a variety of lifestyles.

The Goldsmith, available from £399,995, is a spacious four-bedroom property. It features an open plan kitchen, dining and family area, with french doors opening to the rear garden. En suite bathrooms are included in two of the four bedrooms.

The Baxter priced from £279,995, is a stylish three-bedroom home. It boasts an open plan kitchen and dining area with french doors to the garden. The main bedroom features an en suite.