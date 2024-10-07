House prices see strongest growth since November 2022 and how Yorkshire fared
The North West once again recorded the strongest house price growth of any region between September 202in England, up by 5.1% over the year taking the average house price to £234,355. Yorkshire saw a 4.3% rise taking the average house price to £210,116. Scotland saw the weakest annual rise in values with 2.1%.
The most affordable place to buy a home is in the North East where the average house price is £171,338. Higher annual growth continues to reflect the base impact of weaker prices a year ago. The typical property now costs £293,399, the highest since June 2022 and the average amount paid by first-time buyers is now around £1,000 less than two years ago.
London continues to have the most expensive property prices in the UK, now averaging £539,238, up 2.6% compared to last year. This is still some way below the capital’s peak property price of £552,592 set in August 2022.
Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages, Halifax, said: "UK house prices climbed for the third month in a row in September, with a slight increase of 0.3%, or £859 in cash terms. Annual growth edged up to +4.7%, the highest rate since November 2022. This brings the average property price up to £293,399, just shy of the record high of £293,507 set in June 2022.
"It’s essential to view these recent gains in context. While the typical property value has risen by around £13,000 over the past year, this increase is largely a recovery of the ground lost over the previous 12 months. Looking back two years, prices have increased by just +0.4%.
"Market conditions have steadily improved over the summer and into early autumn. Mortgage affordability has been easing thanks to strong wage growth and falling interest rates. This has boosted confidence among potential buyers, with the number of mortgages agreed up over 40% in the last year and now at their highest level since July 2022.
“While improved mortgage affordability should continue to support buyer activity boosted by anticipated further cuts to interest rates – housing costs remain a challenge for many. As a result we expect property price growth over the rest of this year and into next to remain modest.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.