I’m a property lawyer – here’s what every new build buyer should know

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder will look for you to exchange contracts - to formally commit to buy the home - within just a few weeks of your initial reservation (four-to-six weeks is a common target). Limited circumstances aside, that commitment will be a point of no return.

The completion date - the day you pick up the keys - will not usually be fixed when you exchange contracts. Instead, it will be at the last step of a process which starts immediately after exchange: finishing the construction of the home, getting formal sign-off from the home warranty company, serving a legal notice that the property is ready and giving a period of time (usually two weeks) to finalise the process and get the keys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housebuilder contracts provide a target anticipated legal completion date (ALCD). If the legal notice isn’t served by the ALCD, the housebuilder has limited extra time to do so. For houses, this is usually two or six months, depending on how far construction has progressed on the day of exchange. A weatherproof (wind and watertight) house will allow two months, if not it is six. The grace periods are usually longer for apartments.

Richard Wisnia, head of new build conveyancing at Switalskis

If the legal notice has not been served by the end of that grace period, you can walk away and have your deposit returned.

So, for example, exchange of contracts on a weatherproof property with an ALCD of June 1 would mean that the housebuilder could serve its legal notice at any time between exchange of contracts and the close of business on August 31.

If you are in a chain, looking to move out of the current home and into your new one on the same day, it is critical that your buyer understands and accepts the housebuilder’s process for exchange of contracts and legal completion. Estate agents and solicitors must explain this at the outset to avoid delays or the late collapse of chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember that mortgage offers expire, so you should consider any expiry date carefully with your mortgage broker and conveyancer. The housebuilder’s contract, once exchanged, is unconditional, so you must be comfortable that you will have mortgage finance available to you if the build takes longer than expected.

Consumer protection has been strengthened by the introduction of New Homes Quality Code (2021), now including the right to conduct a professional snagging survey before completion. Contracts tie housebuilders to a standard of build which, taken together with a ten-year structural warranty (or equivalent), means that buyers generally don’t conduct more formal surveys, though such services are available.

So, you can see the differences in the new build conveyancing process. Exchange usually comes early, completion dates are more fluid, and mortgage offers do not last forever. Clear communication across the chain can prevent misunderstandings which could derail a move.

Working with professionals who understand how housebuilders operate can make a real difference. With a solicitor who specialises in these transactions, and a mortgage broker familiar with the new homes marketplace, you will be set for all the excitement your purchase should bring.