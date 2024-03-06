Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 10 this year when people will organise day trips with their mothers to honour their female role models.

There are many ways to treat your mum, one of them being taking her to one of the top quality spa hotels for pampering.

Many Yorkshire spa hotels have been rated between four and five stars on TripAdvisor.

Swinton Park Hotel near Masham. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The Grand, York

The Grand is considered as Yorkshire’s only AA rated five star hotel and has undergone major expansions throughout its history.

Address: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.

The Orchard at Grantley Hall. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 7,257 reviews.

Oulton Hall, Hotel Spa & Golf Resort

Oulton Hall is an 18th century and Grade II listed mansion and started out as a farmhouse and was used as a convalescent hospital during the First World War.

Address: Rothwell Lane, Oulton, Leeds LS26 8HN.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 5,197 reviews.

Swinton Park Hotel

The house is a Grade II listed building and was built in 1695 by Sir Abstrupus Danby and now operates as a 42-bedroom Swinton Park Hotel with a spa.

Address: 6869+3F, Swinton Park Hotel, Ripon, HG4 4JH.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,577 reviews.

Middlethorpe Hall & Spa

A boutique spa and a vast estate, Middlethorpe Hall sits in 20 acres of gardens and parkland and was built in 1699. The restaurant has two AA Rosettes.

Address: Bishopthorpe Road, York, YO23 2GB.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,780 reviews.

Rudding Park

Rudding Park was originally part of the Forest of Knaresborough and the estate was acquired by Alexander Wedderburn, Loughborough, the future Lord, in 1788.

Address: Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 6,484 reviews.

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa

This hotel used to be a coaching inn until it was turned into a luxury hotel in a stone property rebuilt in 1855.

Address: 1-5 High Street, Helmsley, York, YO62 5AG.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,829 reviews.

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa

Wood Hall is an AA four-star country house hotel and was originally the retreat of the Catholic Vavasour family. The present building was erected about 1750.

Address: Trip Lane, Linton, Wetherby, LS22 4JA.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,364 reviews.

Grantley Hall

The Grade II listed building is on the National Heritage List for England, and the Japanese garden at the hall is on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens. The house was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, 1st Baron Grantley in the mid-18th century.

Address: Grantley Hall, Ripon, HG4 3ET.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 781 reviews.

Raithwaite Sandsend

The hotel is sandwiched between the sea and North York Moors and is a restored 19th century estate.

Address: Sandsend Road, Whitby, YO21 3ST.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,475 reviews.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa

The Devonshire Arms was built in the 17th century and the Burlington Restaurants has been awarded three AA Rosettes.

Address: Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.