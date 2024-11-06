The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found their dream home too but closer inspection revealed that it was in need of work and so the dream died only to be reignited ten years later when the gorgeous Georgian house came back on the market completely renovated.

“It was as if it was meant to be,” says Richard, a well known artist. He and Jane, a phycologist who specialises in seaweed, wasted no time in putting in an offer and have spent the last 28 years enjoying all the house has to offer,while enhancing its period beauty.

“We spent the first year spending almost as much as we paid for it, putting back some of the features that were missing because we wanted to ensure it had Georgian integrity,” says Richard.

Union PLace, Whitby

He and Jane are now downsizing and may move to Orkney where she can put her scientific talents to use in the sea there but wherever they go, there is certain to be tears when they close the door of their Whitby home for the last time.

“It has been a fantastic house for bringing our four children up in,” says Richard, who adds: “We have seen ourselves as caretakers for the property.”

The elegant Georgian town house was constructed during the late 1700s and is listed Grade II. It retains many of its fine Georgian features such as ornate plasterwork and handsome fireplaces, including an Adam-style fireplace in the drawing room.

Period features have been restored and, where appropriate, authentic replacements sourced or handcrafted. The sash windows have all been updated with faithful, high-quality reproductions, handmade in timber and a magnificent bottle window runs down the property’s northern façade, lighting the stairwell, while on the southern façade are full-height canted bays and a columned entrance.

One of the reception rooms

Fully updated with new fixtures and fittings and some fabulous contemporary furniture, the house has a vestibule, staircase hall, a study, three reception rooms, a garden room, a kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, butler’s pantry, wine store and further stores.

The seven bedrooms are arranged over the three upper floors. The principal bedroom has a marble fireplace flanked by traditional cupboards. The large bay window looks down the garden with superb 180-degree views to the Moors.

The eighth bedroom is currently used as a study with glorious views south, while glimpses of the sea can be enjoyed from the north facing rooms. There is also a bathroom, shower room, two separate WCs and a dressing room.

Outside are a series of gardens plyus a shed and a greenhouse. There is also a double garage, off-street parking and an artists’s studio.

One of the reception rooms

The house sits just beyond Pannett Park and is no more than ten minutes’ walk to the clifftops, town centre, harbour and beach.