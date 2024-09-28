The shortlist for the fundraising The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards, organised by the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, has been announced. The awards evening is on October 17 at the New Dock Hall in Leeds and here is who made that shortlist:

Best Large Development: Cocoa Works, Henry Boot Construction/Latimer by Clarion Housing Group. Mercer West and Madison East by Caddick and DLG Architects. Re:Form, Hestia. The Junction by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher.

Best Small Development: Abbeyfield House by Brewster Bye Architects, Church Farm by Fountainhead Ventures and Architecture 18. Hill Top Grove, Meanwood, by Kyme Homes.

Best in Build to Rent: Kangaroo Works by Henry Boot Construction. The Junction by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher.

YCC

Best Residential Consultancy Practice: DLG Architects. Edward Architects. Fuse Studios. Watson Batty.

Best Residential Developer: Keepmoat. Latimer by Clarion Housing Group. Vistry Group.

Best in ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance, a framework for measuring a business's impact on the environment, society, and governance: Abbeyfield House, Brewster Bye Architects. Dominion by Keepmoat. Gascoigne House extra care facility by Watson Batty.

Rising Star: Charlotte Nicholson of Richard Roberts. Helen Randerson of Gleeson Homes. Mollie Sims of Richard Boothroyd & Associates.

Best Residential Estate Agency: Simon Blyth. Blenkin & Co. GSC Grays.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, says: “We are thrilled to have so many entries and we really appreciate the time everyone took to submit.

“As always, judging was a lengthy process with lots of discussion happening around the table. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, we are really looking forward to announcing the winners on the awards evening while raising vital funds for Yorkshire children.”

If you would like to attend the Residential Real Estate Awards on October 17 at New Dock Hall in Leeds, there is still time to get your tickets. It is always a great night out where you can enjoy networking and lots of laughs, along with superb food from acclaimed caterers Hog and Apple.

Tickets are available via the Yorkshire Children’s Charity website www. yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/website.

Charlotte adds: “We would also like to give a special shoutout to our sponsors as without their support this event wouldn’t be able to go ahead. They are Gowlings WLG, Hampshire Trust Bank, Edward Architects, Walker Morris, SCP, Zenko, DS.Emotion and The Yorkshire Post.”

All funds raised from the event will go to the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, which supports disadvantaged and disabled children in our region.

The charity is a small team that achieves big things and the work it does is exceptional. It was founded at the start of 2022 and it has already made a huge difference in God’s Own County helping over 20,650 children.

It has also helped over 201 schools and has approved 1,357 funding applications and Charlotte says: “Whether you make a donation, take on a fundraising challenge, volunteer your skills or time or leave a legacy in your will, your generosity improves the lives of Yorkshire’s most disadvantaged children.”

The charity offers grants for wheelchairs and specialist equipment and helps support families in financial crisis.

It also runs various programmes designed to enhance all aspects of children's lives, ranging from large-scale building projects to simple yet special days out, and it brings together contractors and suppliers to deliver facilities to specialist inclusive learning centres and special educational needs and disabilities schools

Last winter, after learning via schools that there was a desperate need for those on the breadline, it supplied warm coats to children who walked to school in all weathers.

Its vision is clear and says Charlotte: “We want to give all children and young people in our region the chance to be their best, and make life more manageable for those who struggle.

“Being young is all about having fun and happy children are the vital outcome to our work but we have a massive challenge. Yorkshire is home to 92,000 children with disabilities and we have a third of children living in poverty.”