South Yorkshire homebuilder highlights open spaces this Playday

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting open space areas around its Affinity and The Waterside developments this Playday (7th August).

Playday is an awareness day designed to highlight the importance of playing and the benefits playing has for children’s mental and physical health. This year’s theme is celebrating the culture around playing and how this differs from generation to generation.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting it’s Affinity and The Waterside developments which have a range of areas for children to play including a bike park and Central Park.

Central Park has a small football net and play equipment for all ages meaning prospective buyers with young and growing families can enjoy this open space on their doorstep.

These areas are designed with children of all ages in mind, for example, the bike park has more advanced areas as well as an area specifically designed to help those learning to ride a bicycle for the very first time.

The bike park has a variety of hardstanding areas, corners and straights, as well as zebra crossings and other highway features to introduce young children to these concepts at an early age.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “At Barratt and David Wilson Homes, we think it is important that children are encouraged to play as it sets them with a good foundation.

“Waverley is a wonderful area for children as there are a number of different play areas for them to explore. Affinity and The Waterside are developments with something for a variety of buyers including those looking to get on to the property ladder, or buyers who are looking for their forever home.”

Located on Derwent Chase, in the popular town of Waverley, the new community being built at Affinity and The Waterside offers semi-rural living with convenient city connections to Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop