The All Creatures Great and Small effect on Grassington and its housing market

Millions of viewers tuned in for the latest All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on Channel 5 and it did not disappoint. We were whisked away to the Yorkshire Dales and enjoyed a wonderful hour of breathtaking scenery and nostalgia, along with great storylines rooted in the real life of the late Thirsk-based vet James Alfred Wight who wrote his best-selling series of books under the pen name James Herriot.A good proportion of those watching must surely have dreamed of living in Darrowby, the fictional village where the books and the TV series are set.After all, for those who long to escape to the country it has everything you could need.

Darrowby is played with great aplomb by Grassington and the two places have much in common when it comes to amenities.

Hill Top Fold, Grassington, is for sale with Dale Eddison's Sklipton branch

In 1939 when the TV Christmas special was set it was common for small villages to have their own schools, shops, pubs, churches and doctors surgeries.

Now it is rare but Grassington, which has a population of around 1,000, with adjacent Threshfield village adding just over 1,000 more, is a spectacular exception that has retained all the above with more besides.

Long popular with home buyers, Grassington’s new-found fame as Darrowby has brought it to the attention of many more house hunters.

Daniel Marsden, manager of Dale Eddison estate agents in Skipton, says: “We have always had a lot of interest in properties for sale in Grassington because the village, its community feel and its amenities appeal to such a wide range of people of all ages but the All Creatures Great and Small TV series has had an added impact, along with the fact that more people can now work from home all or part of the time.”

He adds: “The fact that Grassington is less than a half hour drive to the train station at Skipton, which has services to Leeds and London, is another big draw.”

Mark Kane, manager at Dacre, Son and Hartley estate agents in Skipton, agrees and adds: “There is no doubt that this village is the jewel in the crown in this part of the Dales.

“It has everything you could need including a bus service to Skipton and excellent primary and secondary schools, which is why it attracts everyone from young families to retirees. We have also seen more people from the south of England buying there.”

However, Mark warns: “You really need to act fast and be a proceedable buyer if you want any chance of securing a home.”

The average house price for properties in Grassington over the last year was £381,511. New to market is a barn conversion with three double bedrooms, parking and a price tag of £650,000 with Wilman and Lodge.

Hill Top Fold, a three-bedroom cottage with parking is £595,000 and attracting attention as is a three-bedroom semi on Thorpe Fell View at £320,000.

Now under offer via Dale Eddison is Four Leaves Cottage, which belongs to Mandy Clover and her sister who have lived in the village for seven happy years.

They moved from a village in south Sheffield, which had changed in character after growing in size.

“Grassington appealed because it has a village atmosphere and a great community feel and it has everything you could wish for,” says Ms Clover.

She reels off a list that includes a medical centre, dentist, pharmacy, library, community hub, bakery, mini mart, pubs, cafes, shops, a hardware store and a “brilliant bookshop” plus a host of clubs and societies including an art club and amateur theatre, gardening and knit and natter groups plus a pilates class.

She believes that Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small series has generally been of benefit to the village, especially to the town’s shops, pubs and cafes, though some residents are not so keen on the increased number of coach trips to a village already popular with tourists.

“All Creatures has had a big impact and has attracted visitors from further afield, including Americans who love the series,” says Ms Clover.

She and her sister are leaving Grassington for the Northumberland coast where they can let their dog off the lead on long beaches with no worries about it chasing sheep but they will miss the village and especially its Corner House Cafe

Meanwhile, the All Creatures Great and Small effect looks set to continue as the cast and crew prepare for more crack of dawn filming this Spring when they turn Grassington into Darrowby again.

