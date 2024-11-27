The Butcher's Arms: Grade II pub in 'Last of the Summer Wine' Yorkshire village hits market for £495,000
Located in the centre of the village of Hepworth, made famous as one of the locations for the BBC's long running series, Last of the Summer Wine, the freehold interest of the Butcher’s Arms is now available for the guide price of £495,000.
The detached grade II listed property offers an abundance of character and charm and has been operating as a food led village pub.
It features 75 covers over two ground floor trade areas, an external patio at rear, plus fully fitted 40 cover first floor restaurant awaiting planning, and a catering kitchen facility.
Simon Hall, Fleurets Director and Head of Agency North, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own an exceptional property combining historic charm with excellent potential.
“The Butcher’s Arms underwent significant refurbishment prior to the pandemic, including the extension and complete refit of its superb catering kitchen.
“Not only is it in excellent condition, ready to handle much higher trade volumes, but it also presents numerous opportunities for growth.
“With the potential to gain planning permission for the first-floor restaurant, there’s room to enhance turnover further.”
