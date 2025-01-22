The most popular cottages in Yorkshire to book for 2025 with seaviews, hot tubs and spacious living rooms

These are the most popular cottages in Yorkshire that you can book for 2025 with stunning seaviews, hot tubs and spacious rooms.

From romantic quiet retreats to large properties for an extended family gathering, there are many Yorkshire cottage options for people to book a staycation this year.

So, to provide some inspiration for your next getaway, Yorkshire travel specialists Ingrid Flute’s have compiled 10 of their most viewed cottages in 2024.

These popular properties include a luxury Whitby cottage that has its own tiki bar and a cliff-top retreat at Ravenscar where you can watch seals basking on the beach.

1. Paddy Waddell’s Rest

This cottage sleeps two plus two dogs. The peaceful property comes with vaulted ceilings, exposed stone walls and plenty of walks nearby. It’s idyllic for a couple’s getaway or simply getting away from it all with your four-legged friends. Photo: Ingrid Flute's

2. 1 Browcote Cottage

This cottage sleeps four and a dog. You can enjoy panoramic coastal views from this dog-friendly property and watch the resident Ravenscar seals from a private balcony. There’s even a shared paddock for pets to run around and play safely during your getaway. Photo: Ingrid Flute's

3. Cliff Cottage

It sleeps four. A stylish modern and sociable seaside property with views across the harbour to Whitby Abbey and a choice of outdoor seating areas for alfresco drinks including a roof terrace. Photo: Ingrid Flute's

4. Lower Gill Farmhouse

This sleeps 12 and three dogs. This spacious farmhouse in the Forest of Bowland is ideal for extended family gatherings and comes with a tennis court, swimming pool and games room for fun days together. Photo: Ingrid Flute's

