The World’s Best Hotels have been announced for 2025 by La Liste and two of them based in Yorkshire represent the best in the country.

The results were selected by analysing thousands of reviews, professional evaluations, and guest feedback and the list represents the quality of hospitality across three continents.

Two Yorkshire hotels were selected as some of the top in the UK.

The Orchard at Grantley Hall. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

President and founder of La Liste, Philippe Faure, said: “Our algorithm doesn't lie: these establishments truly represent the pinnacle of global hospitality.

“Each transcends the simple concept of accommodation to offer a transformative experience to its guests.”

Yorkshire hotels named among best in the UK

Grantley Hall, near Ripon is one of the hotels that made the list and it sits at number 98 in the UK-version of the list.

The theme of the interior is stately grandeur meets contemporary elegance and it comprises 47 bedrooms and suites, five restaurants (one Michelin), three bars and spa and wellness facilities.

The estate dates back to the 17th century and is nestled within a stunning and historic region on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The second Yorkshire hotel to make the list is Grays Court Hotel and The Bow Room Restaurant in York. It sits at a ranking of 93.5.

The hotel is located in the heart of York, Minster Quarter, and boasts gardens, a Long Gallery, and a rich history.