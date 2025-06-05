World’s Best Hotels 2025: Two Yorkshire hotels named among the best in the UK by La Liste
La Liste unveils its selection of the world’s best hotels for 2025.
The results were selected by analysing thousands of reviews, professional evaluations, and guest feedback and the list represents the quality of hospitality across three continents.
Two Yorkshire hotels were selected as some of the top in the UK.
President and founder of La Liste, Philippe Faure, said: “Our algorithm doesn't lie: these establishments truly represent the pinnacle of global hospitality.
“Each transcends the simple concept of accommodation to offer a transformative experience to its guests.”
Yorkshire hotels named among best in the UK
Grantley Hall, near Ripon is one of the hotels that made the list and it sits at number 98 in the UK-version of the list.
The theme of the interior is stately grandeur meets contemporary elegance and it comprises 47 bedrooms and suites, five restaurants (one Michelin), three bars and spa and wellness facilities.
The estate dates back to the 17th century and is nestled within a stunning and historic region on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
The second Yorkshire hotel to make the list is Grays Court Hotel and The Bow Room Restaurant in York. It sits at a ranking of 93.5.
The hotel is located in the heart of York, Minster Quarter, and boasts gardens, a Long Gallery, and a rich history.
The building dates all the way back to the 11th century after the battle of Hastings in 1066 and the restaurant food is locally sourced and the ingredients are also grown in its own kitchen gardens.
