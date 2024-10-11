Best beaches in Yorkshire to visit according to Yorkshire Post readers and which seaside resort was the most popular
Yorkshire has a beach for every family, whether it’s a vibrant one like Whitby or Scarborough with the hustle and bustle of the town filled with restaurants, cafes, shops to get busy with, or a secluded quiet one like Filey beach for those looking to get away from their day to day routine.
Many are also suitable for bleaker weather conditions where you can quickly pop into a cafe or restaurant to escape the rain or wind, there are also plenty of dog friendly beaches for those families with pets.
Sometimes it’s overwhelming just searching for what you want online, so we’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what their favourite beaches are in Yorkshire.
Best beaches in Yorkshire to visit according to Yorkshire Post readers
“Filey, the whole bay, from the Brigg to Flamborough.” - North Yorkshire Weather Updates
“Hunmanby gap (Filey) hands down.” - Elaine Leonard
“Bridlington (south).” - John Critchley
“Skinningrove, Saltburn, Sandsend.” - Anne Tetley
“I carried a pram down to Thornwick Bay for my granddaughter. She wasn't disappointed. If you can make memories, any beach is the best.” - Graham Donovan
“For rock pooling Robin Hoods Bay.” - Seafern Cottage
“Filey is the best cricket wicket beach.” - Steve Cruise
“Scarborough north & south sides.” - Carol Deeming
“Robin Hood Bay.” - Bernadette Garland
“Scarborough North Bay.” - Ed Blakeley
“Bridlington south side.” - Chrissy Taylor
“Scarborough.” - Iain Last
“Sandsend!” - The Beach House, Sandsend
“Filey.” - Steven Thomas
“FILEY... EASY.” - Jonathan Hunter
“Filey. Country mile.” - Keiron Cosgrave
“Saltburn.” - Sylvia Rice
“All of them because they are on the Yorkshire coast- no contest.” - Sue Shephard
“Deffo Filey.” - David Martin
“No contest, it's Filey.” - Christine Holland-Brown
“Skinningrove.” - Neal Topham
“Mappleton.” - Jayne Taylor
“Fraisthorpe at Brid.” - Patricia Bettison
“Saltburn or Filey.” - Emma Young
“Sandsend.” - Robert Thompson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.