The weather is picking up and property owners will be looking to refresh their gardens, outdoor spaces and rooms.

Whether you would like to add more flowers and plants to your garden, buy the tools necessary to replenish your garden or simply find a beautiful place to have lunch, there are plenty of garden centres in Yorkshire rated highly on Google.

We compiled a list of the best in the region for you to browse.

Tong Garden Centre near Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Lumby Garden Centre

This garden centre has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 888 reviews.

Address: Leys House, Lumby, Leeds, LS25 5LE.

Opening hours

Main centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Coffee shop: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 4.30pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Walkers Nurseries & Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 2,858 reviews.

Address: Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, DN9 3BA.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm

Garden restaurant: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 4.30pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Tong Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 7,716 reviews.

Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm, Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm (tills are open at 10am and visitors can browse from 9.30am)

Bloom Kitchen: Monday to Sunday: 9am to 3.30pm (breakfast served until 11am, lunch served from 12pm)

Wentworth Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 6,910 reviews.

Address: Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TF.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9.30am to 4.30pm

Courtyard Kitchen: Monday to Friday: 9am to 4pm and Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 4.30pm

Cannon Hall Garden Centre and Thyme Bistro

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 2,646 reviews.

Address: Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9am to 5pm

Thyme Bistro: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9am to 5pm.

Garforth Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,099 reviews.

Address: Selby Road, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 2AQ.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5.30pm, Thursdays: 9am to 7.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Restaurant: Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5pm, Thursdays: 9am to 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Otley Garden Centre

This garden centre has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,703 reviews.

Address: Pool Road, Otley, LS21 1DY.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm, Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm

Hattie’s Kitchen: Lunch is served from 11.30am every day.

Daleside Nurseries Ltd

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 331 reviews.

Address: Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2AY.

Opening hours

Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 5pm and Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Paradise Foods: Tuesday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and closed on Sundays and Mondays

Langlands Garden Centre

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,348 reviews.

Address: Langlands Garden Centre, York Road, Shiptonthorpe, York, YO43 3PN.

Opening hours