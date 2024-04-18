Best garden centres in Yorkshire to buy plants, flowers and have lunch at a cafe or in a restaurant according to Google
The weather is picking up and property owners will be looking to refresh their gardens, outdoor spaces and rooms.
Whether you would like to add more flowers and plants to your garden, buy the tools necessary to replenish your garden or simply find a beautiful place to have lunch, there are plenty of garden centres in Yorkshire rated highly on Google.
We compiled a list of the best in the region for you to browse.
Best garden centres in Yorkshire where you can buy plants and have lunch
Lumby Garden Centre
This garden centre has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 888 reviews.
Address: Leys House, Lumby, Leeds, LS25 5LE.
Opening hours
Main centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Coffee shop: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 4.30pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Walkers Nurseries & Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 2,858 reviews.
Address: Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, DN9 3BA.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm
Garden restaurant: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 4.30pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Tong Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 7,716 reviews.
Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm, Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm (tills are open at 10am and visitors can browse from 9.30am)
Bloom Kitchen: Monday to Sunday: 9am to 3.30pm (breakfast served until 11am, lunch served from 12pm)
Wentworth Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 6,910 reviews.
Address: Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TF.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9.30am to 4.30pm
Courtyard Kitchen: Monday to Friday: 9am to 4pm and Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 4.30pm
Cannon Hall Garden Centre and Thyme Bistro
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 2,646 reviews.
Address: Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9am to 5pm
Thyme Bistro: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9am to 5pm.
Garforth Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,099 reviews.
Address: Selby Road, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 2AQ.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5.30pm, Thursdays: 9am to 7.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Restaurant: Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5pm, Thursdays: 9am to 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Otley Garden Centre
This garden centre has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,703 reviews.
Address: Pool Road, Otley, LS21 1DY.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm, Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm
Hattie’s Kitchen: Lunch is served from 11.30am every day.
Daleside Nurseries Ltd
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 331 reviews.
Address: Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2AY.
Opening hours
Garden centre: Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 5pm and Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Paradise Foods: Tuesday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and closed on Sundays and Mondays
Langlands Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,348 reviews.
Address: Langlands Garden Centre, York Road, Shiptonthorpe, York, YO43 3PN.
Opening hours
Garden centre and restaurant: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm and Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
