With many hills to climb and vast views to admire, there are lots of beautiful places along the Yorkshire coast for a winter stroll.

Whilst this season can be very cold and unbearable, it can also be a magical time for a relaxing walk depending on where you decide to go. The beautiful beaches and picturesque landscapes along the coast are very popular this time of year.

There is nothing better than layering up in a coat, gloves, hat and scarf and heading outdoors for an invigorating walk. With temperatures plummeting below zero ahead of Christmas, it is best advised that you wrap up as much as you can while out for a walk.

Though most people prefer to cuddle up under a blanket at home watching TV during these colder months, some enjoy a brisk walk with stunning views. Tourism experience company Route YC has scouted a selection of wonderful winter walks across the Yorkshire coast.

Mappleton beach. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Most scenic winter walks along the Yorkshire coast

Fraisthorpe beach

Located just south of Bridlington, Fraisthorpe is a stunning, quieter sandy beach just perfect for a peaceful winter walk.

You will find lots of soft sand as the tide drifts out, making it great for dog walkers all year round.

Fraisthorpe beach. (Pic credit: Route YC)

However, this beach is not just a peaceful location to unwind, it also holds decades of history, including debris you can spot from sea defences and World War II structures. The beach is also backed by low cliffs and as you walk north up the beach, you will find some breath-taking views and cliff-top scenery.

Hunmanby Gap

This is a large expanse of sandy beach which is perfect if you are looking for a more unspoiled, and relaxing seaside walk. When the tide is out, you can walk the full distance from Filey to Hunmanby Gap along the seafront, roughly 5km each day.

If you choose to walk in the opposite direction, you will reach the tidy, secluded beach at Reighton, where you will be able to take in even more astonishing views. At Reighton the descent can be steep, and muddy, however, this is a great place to take children for fossil-hunting along the way and, at low tide, you can walk as far as the white chalk cliffs at Speeton.

Kilnsea Wetlands. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Mappleton beach

Situated just 3.5 miles south of Hornsea, Mappleton beach is tranquil, peaceful and more secluded than most other beaches that can often get busy, even during colder months.

Mappleton is an archaeologist’s dream as the beach’s eroding cliffs reveal Jurassic and cretaceous rocks including corals, molluscs and ammonites. Mappleton is one of the best beaches in East Yorkshire and without a doubt, it’s considered a hidden treasure.

You can also easily walk from Hornsea to Mappleton beach without having to navigate busy roads or residential areas. You can stick to the sand and take in the stunning coastline during your walk.

Hunmanby. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Cloughton to Hayburn Wyke

This is one of the more challenging walks. The five-mile circular walk follows an exhilarating stretch of the Cleveland Way National Trail footpath above the cliffs to Hayburn Wyke, before returning along the track-bed of the old Scarborough to Whitby railway line.

Starting at Cloughton Station, northwest of Scarborough, you will explore the wooded valley of Hayburn Wyke, which reaches down to a magnificent rocky cove complete with a tumbling waterfall and spectacular giant boulders.

Littlebeck and Falling Foss

One of the most favoured places to explore on the North Yorkshire coastline is the Falling Foss waterfall and surrounding woodland. It has idyllic views for families and the walk is not too difficult for younger children.

Starting in the Forestry Commission car park near to Falling Foss, the stunning waterfall is soon approached, with a 30-foot drop that looks incredible, especially after heavy rain in the winter.

The walk continues on to Littlebeck with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. From Littlebeck, the coast-to-coast path is followed back towards Falling Foss through Littlebeck Wood Nature Reserve, passing the Hermitage at the top of the wooded gorge.

Kilnsea Wetlands

For those who love nature, a stop off at Withernsea’s Kilnsea Wetlands is essential.

Its wild and wonderful reserve is being developed to offer refuge for passage and wintering roosting waters, making it the perfect place for wildlife observation spot in the autumn and winter.

Keep a lookout for potential tides before visiting, as you are likely to see greater numbers with a high tide. Freshwater and saline pools with islands, splits and wetland grassland with seasonal scapes can also be seen in this area.

