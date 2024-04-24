The best environment for best optimal viewing of stars is a large empty field and luckily Yorkshire has plenty of such locations.

From the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors to the Yorkshire Coast, there are plenty of areas in the region to go stargazing.

It’s recommended to pick an isolated spot away from light sources such as street lights. Below is a list of places suggested by stargazing experts on the Go Stargazing website.

Purple heather on Spaunton Moor on the North York Moors. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Best places to go stargazing in Yorkshire

Yorke's Folly Car Park

Address: Nought Bank Road, Bewerley, Nidderdale.

Broadrake Bunkbarn & Workshops

Byland Abbey. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Address: Philpin Lane, Chapel-le-Dale, Ingleton, LA6 3AX.

Shepherds Cottage - Winshaw

Address: Winshaw Barn, Chapel-le-Dale, Carnforth, LA6 3AT.

Ashes Farm Bed & Breakfast, Holiday Cottage and Lodges

Brimham Rocks. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Address: Ashes Farm, Settle, BD24 0JB.

Buckden National Park

Address: Dubb's Ln, Skipton, Dalegarth, Buckden, BD23 5JX.

Scar House Reservoir - Nidderdale

Address: Scar House Reservoir, Upper Nidderdale, Harrogate, HG3 5SW.

Stump Cross Caverns

Address: Greenhow Hill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5JL.

Gouthwaite Reservoir Picnic Area - Nidderdale

Address: Ramsgill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5AE.

The Bivouac - Nidderdale

Address: Masham, Ilton, Ripon, HG4 4JZ.

Lime Tree Observatory and Planetarium

Address: Lime Tree Farm, Hutts Lane, Ripon, HG4 3DA.

Camp Katur Glamping

Address: Camp Katur The Camp Hill Estate, Kirklington, Bedale, DL8 2LS.

Brimham Rocks Viewpoint

Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.

Thruscross Reservoir Car Park

Address: Reservoir Road, Harrogate, HG3.

Swinsty and Fewston Reservoir Car Park

Address: Fewston, Otley, HG3 1SS.

White Wells Car Park

Address: Wells Road, Ilkley Moor, Ilkley, LS29 9RF.

Idle & Thackley Conservative Club

Address: Malt Shovel Yard, off Westfield Lane, Idle, Bradford, BD10 9SL.

Quaker Meeting House - Leeds

Address: 188 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS2 9DX.

Victoria Theatre - Halifax

Address: 2 Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP.

Daisy Bank Camp

Address: The Long Causeway, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7JB.

Rosse Observatory

Address: The Rosse Observatory, Carleton Road, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3RJ.

The Nook Brewhouse

Address: 3A Victoria St, Holmfirth, HD9 2DN.

Brian Joynes Observatory

Address: Lee Brook Lane, Wentworth, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, S62 7SH.

Kirkham Priory Car Park

Address: Malton Lane, York, YO60 7JS.

Wharram Percy Car Park

Address: Malton, YO17 9TD.

Rose Cottage - Malton

Address: Oak Lodge, The Outgang, Thorpe Bassett, Malton, YO17 8LU.

Woodmansey Village Hall

Address: Woodmansey, Beverley, HU17 0RN.

Filey Brigg Car Park

Address: Country Park Caravan Site, Filey, YO14 9ET.

Humble Bee Farm

Address: Flixton, Scarborough, YO11 3UJ.

Byland Abbey Car Park

Address: Coxwold, York, YO61 4BD.

Kilburn White Horse Car Park

Address: Low Town Bank Rd, Kilburn, Thirsk, YO61 4AN.

Sutton Bank Visitor Centre

Address: Sutton Bank, Thirsk, YO7 2EH.

Carlton Lodge - Helmsley

Address: 53 Bondgate, Helmsley, Thirsk, YO7 4NJ.

Hutton-le-Hole Car Park

Address: Moor Lane, Hutton-le-Hole, York.

Gribdale Gate - Captain Cook's Car Park

Address: Dikes Lane, Middlesbrough, TS9 6HN.

The Fox & Hounds - Ainthorpe

Address: 45 Brook Lane, Ainthorpe, Whitby, YO21 2LD.

Boggle Hole Car Park

Address: Mill Beck, Whitby, YO22 4UQ.

Reasty Bank Car Park