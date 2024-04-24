Yorkshire stargazing: Best places in the region to look at the stars on a clear night according to astrological experts
The best environment for best optimal viewing of stars is a large empty field and luckily Yorkshire has plenty of such locations.
From the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors to the Yorkshire Coast, there are plenty of areas in the region to go stargazing.
It’s recommended to pick an isolated spot away from light sources such as street lights. Below is a list of places suggested by stargazing experts on the Go Stargazing website.
Best places to go stargazing in Yorkshire
Yorke's Folly Car Park
Address: Nought Bank Road, Bewerley, Nidderdale.
Broadrake Bunkbarn & Workshops
Address: Philpin Lane, Chapel-le-Dale, Ingleton, LA6 3AX.
Shepherds Cottage - Winshaw
Address: Winshaw Barn, Chapel-le-Dale, Carnforth, LA6 3AT.
Ashes Farm Bed & Breakfast, Holiday Cottage and Lodges
Address: Ashes Farm, Settle, BD24 0JB.
Buckden National Park
Address: Dubb's Ln, Skipton, Dalegarth, Buckden, BD23 5JX.
Scar House Reservoir - Nidderdale
Address: Scar House Reservoir, Upper Nidderdale, Harrogate, HG3 5SW.
Stump Cross Caverns
Address: Greenhow Hill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5JL.
Gouthwaite Reservoir Picnic Area - Nidderdale
Address: Ramsgill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5AE.
The Bivouac - Nidderdale
Address: Masham, Ilton, Ripon, HG4 4JZ.
Lime Tree Observatory and Planetarium
Address: Lime Tree Farm, Hutts Lane, Ripon, HG4 3DA.
Camp Katur Glamping
Address: Camp Katur The Camp Hill Estate, Kirklington, Bedale, DL8 2LS.
Brimham Rocks Viewpoint
Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.
Thruscross Reservoir Car Park
Address: Reservoir Road, Harrogate, HG3.
Swinsty and Fewston Reservoir Car Park
Address: Fewston, Otley, HG3 1SS.
White Wells Car Park
Address: Wells Road, Ilkley Moor, Ilkley, LS29 9RF.
Idle & Thackley Conservative Club
Address: Malt Shovel Yard, off Westfield Lane, Idle, Bradford, BD10 9SL.
Quaker Meeting House - Leeds
Address: 188 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS2 9DX.
Victoria Theatre - Halifax
Address: 2 Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP.
Daisy Bank Camp
Address: The Long Causeway, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7JB.
Rosse Observatory
Address: The Rosse Observatory, Carleton Road, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3RJ.
The Nook Brewhouse
Address: 3A Victoria St, Holmfirth, HD9 2DN.
Brian Joynes Observatory
Address: Lee Brook Lane, Wentworth, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, S62 7SH.
Kirkham Priory Car Park
Address: Malton Lane, York, YO60 7JS.
Wharram Percy Car Park
Address: Malton, YO17 9TD.
Rose Cottage - Malton
Address: Oak Lodge, The Outgang, Thorpe Bassett, Malton, YO17 8LU.
Woodmansey Village Hall
Address: Woodmansey, Beverley, HU17 0RN.
Filey Brigg Car Park
Address: Country Park Caravan Site, Filey, YO14 9ET.
Humble Bee Farm
Address: Flixton, Scarborough, YO11 3UJ.
Byland Abbey Car Park
Address: Coxwold, York, YO61 4BD.
Kilburn White Horse Car Park
Address: Low Town Bank Rd, Kilburn, Thirsk, YO61 4AN.
Sutton Bank Visitor Centre
Address: Sutton Bank, Thirsk, YO7 2EH.
Carlton Lodge - Helmsley
Address: 53 Bondgate, Helmsley, Thirsk, YO7 4NJ.
Hutton-le-Hole Car Park
Address: Moor Lane, Hutton-le-Hole, York.
Gribdale Gate - Captain Cook's Car Park
Address: Dikes Lane, Middlesbrough, TS9 6HN.
The Fox & Hounds - Ainthorpe
Address: 45 Brook Lane, Ainthorpe, Whitby, YO21 2LD.
Boggle Hole Car Park
Address: Mill Beck, Whitby, YO22 4UQ.
Reasty Bank Car Park
Address: Scarborough, YO13 0DS.
