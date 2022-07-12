The temperature in Yorkshire will range between 22 and 32 degrees over the weekend, with Sunday being the hottest sparking an extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office.

Below is a list of the best places to buy a paddling pool according to Google reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&Q York - Hull Road

Morpeth Paddling Pool. (Pic credit: Anna Smith)

The shop has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,282 reviews.

Address: Hull Road, York, YO10 3LE.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 7am to 8pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Smyths Toys Superstores, Bradford

The shop has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 217 reviews.

Address: 1, Peel Centre, Canal Road, Bradford, BD1 4RB.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 8pm

Saturdays: 9am to 7pm

Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Argos Hull Kingswood

The shop has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 267 reviews.

Address: Unit 5, Kingswood Retail Park, Althorp Road, Hull, HU7 3DA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 8pm

Saturdays: 8.30am to 6.30pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Argos Barnsley Peel Retail Park

The shop has a rating of four stars on Google with 505 reviews.

Address: Unit 4, Retail Park, The Peel Centre, Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley, S71 1JE.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 8pm

Saturdays: 9am to 6pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

The Range, Leeds

The shop has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 4,215 reviews.

Address: City South Retail Park, 1-2 Tulip Street, Leeds, LS10 2BB.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 8pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

TradePoint York - Hull Road

The shop has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with four reviews.

Address: Hull Road, York, YO10 3JA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 7am to 8pm