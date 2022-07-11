The amber warning for heat has been issued for Sunday, July 17, as temperatures are set to get even hotter.

The Met Office has said temperatures could hit as high as 35 degrees in the south, but up to 32 degrees across the warning area, which covers the whole of the Yorkshire and Humber region.

It said criteria set out to determine a heatwave, when specific temperature thresholds must be exceeded three days running, will be met this week.

People enjoying the warm weather in Scarborough this weekend

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “Today and tomorrow (Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th), temperatures are likely to peak at 33C in the southeast, with warm weather likely to continue throughout this week and it looks likely to ramp up late this week and into early next week.

“From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35C in the southeast, although the details still remain uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’

The Met Office forecast said: "Warm summer conditions will remain in place for much of the week for the majority of England and Wales, albeit slightly less hot on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures are more likely to peak in the high 20s Celsius.

"A persistent area of high pressure centred over the southern half of the UK is responsible for this week’s warm spell, bringing largely dry and clear weather for the week, with little cooling into the evenings. During the weekend, a developing southerly flow will allow very high temperatures currently building over the continent to spread northwards to the UK."