One of the popular attractions in Sheffield is Chatsworth House. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)

With the Peak District National Park so close, Sheffield is an idyllic place to get away for a weekend with the family - and your dog.

Here are the highest rated Airbnbs in Sheffield that allow pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victorian terraced house, Greystones

The period property on Blair Athol Road, which was built in 1900, is walking distance from the city centre.

The house has a rating of 4.76 stars on the Airbnb website with 45 reviews.

Two-bedroom terrace house, Norton Hammer

There is plenty to do here as there are lovely cafes on Abbydale Road as well as pubs and restaurants near the property.

The house also overlooks the River Sheaf and takes four guests.

It has a rating of 4.72 stars on Airbnb with 18 reviews.

Loadbrook Cottage

This quaint cottage is nestled in the Peak District National Park and is only 15 minutes away from the city centre.

Local popular venues include Chatsworth House, Haddon Hall, Bakewell, Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Sheffield theatres and museums.

Loadbrook Cottage is joined with an 18th century Yorkshire farmhouse and has room for six guests with three bedrooms.

It has a rating of 4.96 stars on Airbnb with 50 reviews.

Plough Cottage, Bradfield

The cottage is situated between the stunning Peak District National Park and the busy city of Sheffield which means an array of activities at your doorstep.

The cottage can take up to five guests.

It has a rating of 4.97 stars on Airbnb with 62 reviews.

Maple Cottage, Hathersage

This property was originally a needleworkers cottage and it still retains many of its traditional features. It can take up to three guests.

The area is ideal for families who love to go on long, scenic walks, cycle and climb.

From the cottage enjoy views of Stanage Edge.

It has a rating of 4.89 stars on Airbnb with 97 reviews.

Ringwood Cottage, Dungworth

This lavish cottage is spacious enough to accommodate eight guests in four bedrooms and is a short journey from the centre of Stannington.

The property includes many amenities including a cosy log-burning fireplace, a TV with Freeview channels, a dishwasher and a luxury hot tub.