With leaves changing colour as they fall to ground and a nip in the air, there is a certain appeal to escaping for an autumn getaway.

What better place to escape to than Yorkshire; with its nature walks, vast landscapes that look good on camera and hidden gems tucked away in the Yorkshire countryside.

Picking out the perfect staycation spot is crucial to make sure you have the best autumn holiday possible.

An aerial shot of Stow House in Leyburn. (Pic credit: Stow House)

Advertisement Hide Ad

You know what they say about location; it was the key feature when researching the top five staycations in Yorkshire.

The Property Buying Company, based in Wetherby, has listed five of the best Yorkshire staycations near walking trails and views, ideal for the autumn season.

Property expert, Olivia Ball, said: “These picturesque properties make for the most relaxing and enjoyable staycations. Let us appreciate the season, the colours and everything in between as we celebrate autumn in Yorkshire.”

Top five Yorkshire staycations to escape to in autumn

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Timble Inn, Otley. (Pic credit: The Timble Inn)

The Lister Arms, Malham

This bed and breakfast pub and restaurant is located in the heart of Malham in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and is perfect for an autumn break.

The beauty of the Dales is right at your doorstep here at The Lister Arms and you will be just a short walk away from the stone bridge where you will find a stunning backdrop of the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are an adventurous type, you can enjoy a challenging climb or for a more relaxed walk, you can enjoy hill walking.

A wide shot of The Lister Arms, Malham. (Pic credit: The Lister Arms)

The Timble Inn, Otley

This romantic Grade II listed inn dates back to the 18th century, with foundations even dating back to 1200AD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is nestled in the quiet, beautiful village of Timble in Washburn Valley; it may be quiet, but there is plenty to occupy yourself with, as it is only a 22 minute drive from Harrogate where you will find shops, bars, restaurants and cafes.

Swinsty reservoir is right next to you, where you can enjoy a scenic walk or fishing before finishing the day dining at The Timble Inn.

Grassington House, Grassington

This hotel is an elegantly built Georgian house which overlooks the cobblestone streets of Grassington village square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of Grassington’s most notable buildings, first established in 1750 as a private residence and later converted into a hotel in the early 1900s.

It has been lovingly restored by Sue and John Rudden whilst retaining much of its original heritage features, but with a Grassington House twist.

The market town is close to beautiful walking trails, with stunning views of the Dales.

Ashmount House, Haworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

This guest house and bed and breakfast is in the heart of Bronte Country.

It is set in the breath-taking surroundings of the historic village of Haworth and visitors can enjoy a relaxing retreat whilst also being close to beautiful landscapes without having to drive.

We suggest taking the Bronte Waterfalls Circular route.

Stow House, Leyburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyburn is surrounded by countryside which couldn’t be a better spot for a weekend retreat during the autumn months.

This B&B is also close to unique local shops and cafes as well as pubs and a weekly market, there is so much to do here.

It is an ideal location for taking relaxing walks and sightseeing, just minutes away from Aysgarth Falls.

Stow House has seven lavish en-suite rooms and stunning window views and is the perfect location for people who love to walk, wildlife enthusiasts or anyone who is looking for a temporary getaway in the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad