The Easter bank holidays are approaching and that means having to constantly keep the children entertained.

Finding the perfect activity that will please your children, whilst also enjoying yourself can be a difficult task.

That’s why CarMats.co.uk has revealed the best locations in Yorkshire for family-friendly Easter hunts and trails.

Graves Park Animal Farm, Sheffield

All children are guaranteed an egg at Graves Park Animal Farm where there are nearly 6,000 mini foiled eggs and 10 large golden eggs dispersed for each hunt. After the trail, children can meet the Easter Bunny.

Date: April 15 and 18 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm each day.

Price: £5 for one child with one adult.

For more information on the event and how to book, visit the Eventbrite website.

Ormesby Hall, Middlesbrough

The National Trust re-opens its historic buildings and grounds for Easter egg hunts across the country. The 18th century estate welcomes families to participate in their Easter egg hunts along their beautiful nature trails, along with 10 nature-inspired activities to take part in.

Date: From April 9 to April 24, 10.30am to 5pm with last entry at 4pm.

Price: Normal admission applies (£6 per adult, £3 per child, £15 per family) to visit the house and garden. An additional £2 per trail.

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the National Trust website.

Mother Shipton’s Cave, Knaresborough

Known as England’s oldest tourist attraction, Mother Shipton’s Cave will host an exciting Easter egg hunt suitable for the whole family. Hunt for large Easter eggs by following the Bunny Door Trail through the stunning woodland.

Date: From April 2 to April 24.

Price: It varies depending on car users, pedestrians and ages.

For more information on the event, how to book and prices of tickets, visit Mother Shipton’s website.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon

Invite the whole family out on a nature adventure at Fountains Abbey where children can compete in 10 fun Easter activities as well as an Easter egg hunt. Swanley Grange will also be hosting woolly craft activities on site.

Date: From April 2 to April 17, 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Price: £3 per trail (plus normal admission) with a chocolate egg reward.

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the National Trust website.

Burton Agnes Hall, Driffield

The majestic estate has opened its grounds this Easter for families to partake in a unique Easter egg hunt. The team at the Elizabethan manor house have hidden 25 oversized, hand-crafted and painted eggs in their woodland. Solve clues, explore the stunning gardens and receive an Easter prize. There is also a woodland adventure playground.

Date: From April 9 to April 24.

Price: £9 per adult, £6.50 per child (four to 15 years old), free for any child under the age of four.

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the Burton Agnes Hall website.

Nostell, Wakefield

Bring your bikes and ride along the cycle trail in the parkland or enjoy a nice relaxing walk on this Easter egg hunt and take part in various family-friendly fun nature activities.

Date: From April 9 to April 24, 11am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Price: £3 per trail (plus normal admission).

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the National Trust website.

Huddersfield BID

This easy-level Easter egg hunt takes place in Huddersfield town centre and was organised and promoted by Huddersfield BID. With 10 large eggs hidden in plain sight around the town, families will have to keep an eye out to find them all. There are prizes available to everyone who can find all 10 eggs.

Date: From April 9 to April 24, 9am to 5pm.

Price: Free

Wentworth Castle Gardens, Barnsley

Enjoy a fun family day out at Wentworth Castle Gardens with a trail of nature activities and Easter surprises.

Date: From April 15 to April 19, 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Price: £3 per trail (plus normal admission).

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the National Trust website.

Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel

Families can enjoy an Easter egg extravaganza at this venue with trails around the hotel’s gardens and a guaranteed chocolate egg prize for all children competing. The event will also include garden games, a tombola, craft stalls, a children’s Zumba class and assault course as well as children’s entertainer Mr Shiney who will also be performing.

Date: Sunday, April 17, from 11am to 2pm.

Price: £5 per child, £1 per adult.

For more information on the event and how to book, visit the Eventbrite website.

Nunnington Hall, Ripon

Families can follow clues on the springtime trail and participate in Easter craft activities and indulge in chocolate treats.

Date: From April 9 to April 24, 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Price: £3 per trail (plus normal admission).