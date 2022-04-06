The Easter holidays are just around the corner and children will be spending more time with their families.

Whether your children prefer hunting for Easter eggs or a classic afternoon tea party, there are plenty of activities taking place in North Yorkshire.

We have compiled a list of them below.

Bolton Castle. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The Great Studfold Easter egg and fairy hunt

The Great Studfold in Harrogate will be hosting an Easter egg and fairy hunt. The theme is ‘springtime fairies and their friends’. It’s the perfect event for a family with children to enjoy.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, until Sunday, April 24 2022.

Address: Studfold Farm, Lofthouse, Harrogate, HG3 5SG.

Ticket price: £7.50 (child and adult).

To find out more about the event and how to book, visit the Studfold Adventure Trail website.

Easter holidays at Bolton Castle

With the usual castle events on, birds of prey displays and the wild boar piglets to observe in their natural habitat and its amazing cafe for lunch, there’s plenty to do at Bolton Castle during the Easter holidays.

Date: From Saturday, April 9, until Friday, April 22.

Address: Nr Leyburn, Bolton, North Yorkshire, DL8 4ET.

Visit the Bolton Castle website to find out more about the event and to book tickets.

Easter Masterclass

At York Chocolate Story there will be an Easter crafts event where guests can sample some of the finest chocolates with the chocolatier-led masterclass.

Included in the event will be egg decorating, six chocolates to decorate and take home, signature hot chocolate and chocolate piping activities.

Date: Saturday, April 9, until Monday, April 18 2022 from 11am to 3pm.

Address: 3-4 Kings Square, York, YO1 7LD.

Ticket price: £22.50 per person.

Find out more about the event and how to book by visiting the York Chocolate Story website.

Easter at Mother Shipton’s

Follow the Bunny Door Trail, hunt for eggs, egg-citing photo opportunities and breathtaking Easter scenes throughout the stunning woodland.

Date: From Saturday, April 2, until Sunday, April 24, open from 10am to 5.30pm.

Address: Prophecy House, Harrogate Road, High Bridge, Knaresborough, HG5 8DD.

Find out more about the event and how to book by visiting Mother Shipton’s website.

Easter Trail at Goldsborough Hall

Go Easter egg hunting in the woods is delightful for all ages where children can solve clues from the painted eggs that are hidden around the garden, with prizes available for the winners.

Date: From Saturday, April 16, until Sunday, April 17 from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Church Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, HG5 8NR.

Ticket price: £5 per child.

Visit the Goldsborough Hall website to find out more about the event and how to book.

Easter Adventure Quest at Scarborough Castle

Enjoy a fun adventure quest at Scarborough Castle this Easter holiday, explore the site to hunt for clues and challenges, then explore the traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race.

Date: From Saturday, April 2, until Sunday, April 24 from 10am to 5pm.

Address: Castle Road, Scarborough, YO11 1HY.

Ticket price: Free for English Heritage members, £9 (adults), £5.40 (children between the ages of five and 17), £8.10 (concession), £23.40 (for families with two adults), £14.40 (for families with one adult).