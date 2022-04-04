Take a historical tour of Weston Park Museum in Sheffield where you can explore the fascinating archaeological discoveries through to modern day or enjoy a nice stroll through Valley Gardens.

The vast landscape of Yorkshire along with its rich cultural heritage means that there is never a shortage of things to do with the family, particularly on a sunny day during the Easter holidays.

We have compiled a list of free things to do in Yorkshire with the family over the Easter break.

The Valley Gardens in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Weston Park Museum, Sheffield

This museum mainly sheds light on the interesting history of Sheffield, from the archeological discoveries to the fixed displays on Egypt and Natural History.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Tuesday to Friday: 10am to 4pm

Saturdays: 10am to 5pm

Sundays: 11am to 4pm

Although during the Sheffield school holidays and bank holidays, it is open from 10am to 5pm

Easby Abbey near Richmond. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Address: Weston Bank, Sheffield, S10 2TP.

Leeds City Museum

While browsing through this historic building, you can get up close and personal with fascinating species of animals, discover buried archeological treasures and explore the amazing history of Leeds.

Opening hours:

Bishops House. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Friday: 10am to 5pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Address: Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 8BH.

York Art Gallery

With a collection of paintings that date back 600 years, this gallery displays both contemporary art and ancient masterpieces.

The artwork ranges from 14th century Italian panels and 17th century Dutch works of art to Victorian narrative paintings and 20th century works by LS Lowry and David Hockney.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 11am to 5pm

Address: Exhibition Square, York, YO1 7EW.

The Henry Moore Institute, Leeds

The Institute is part of The Henry Moore Foundation which was founded by sculptor Henry Moore in 1977 to encourage people into appreciating arts and sculptures.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Address: The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 3AH.

Easby Abbey, Richmond

Located on the quaint River Swale near Richmond, North Yorkshire, the abbey which is run by English Heritage is free for visitors to have a wander.

It was established in 1152 and was suppressed in 1536.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: Closed

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 6pm

Address: Easby, Richmond, North Yorkshire, DL10 7EU.

Bishops House, Sheffield

This building was once a yeoman’s farm which is steeped in history and hosts regular events, weddings and school visits.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: Closed

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Address: Norton Lees Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S8 9BE.

Jervaulx Abbey, Ripon

The Abbey is part of the remains of the Dissolution of the Monasteries in the 16th century and it is now a quaint and atmospheric ruin.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: From dusk until dawn

Address: Jervaulx, Ripon, HG4 4PH.

Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Valley Gardens provides a variety of formal gardens, open areas and stunning woodland.

It spreads from Harrogate Town Centre to RHS Harlow Carr and there is a wide range of outdoor activities including crazy golf, a playground for children, tennis courts, a paddling pool and a boating pool.

Opening hours:

It is open all year round, 24 hours a day.

Address: Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ.

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

The historic park has been restored and renovated by the Friends of Beaumont Park and offers some incredible and unique features.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: Open 24 hours

Address: The Depot, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield, HD4 7AY.

Pannett Park, Whitby

With its stunning views, a vibrant play area and a planting haven for all seasons, the park is perfect for a fun day out with the family.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: Open 24 hours

Address: Whitby, YO21 1RE.

York Cat Trail

Cat statues have been dotted around York on buildings for around 2,000 years and were originally placed to scare off rodents which may carry plague and illnesses. According to legend, they were thought to ward off evil spirits and provide good luck to the public.

The statues now provide a great trail for visitors to learn all about York’s history.

Opening hours:

(May vary)

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm