During the Easter holidays, there are plenty of creative ways to celebrate the festive period with children.

Keeping the children entertained during the school holidays can not only be difficult, but expensive too.

So here are some fun ideas of activities to do with your children inspired by Pinterest and an expert at Ginger Ray that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Easter at Chatsworth, the Easter Bunny. (Pic credit: Jason Chadwick)

1 - Conquer confectionery

Since January, shops have been selling Easter eggs in preparation for Easter. If you love a festive family bake, it may be time to challenge yourselves by trying your hand at confectionery.

Party decoration expert, Jess Martin, said: “While rice crispy nests are always a safe option for your Easter baking session, creating your very own chocolate Easter egg with your children takes the fun to the next level and will really get your kids enthusiastic. With step-by-step methodology out there on sites like BBC Good Food already, it’s relatively easy to pull off, but if you’re really not prepared to chance it, there are DIY kits out there that include all ingredients and moulds to make it super easy for you.

“Once your eggs have taken form and had time to set, you’ll be able to let your children take full creative direction and start decorating their Easter eggs. From edible glitter and flower to sweets and icing, there are really no rules. Once you have your Easter eggs, make sure you take some cute snaps of your child showcasing their egg, and even present your creations on a cute Easter bunny grazing board.”

2 - Make your own Easter decorations

Easter decorations are the perfect creative way to give your home a spruce and revamp, whilst also spending some time with your children.

With a little help from Pinterest and TikTok DIY ideas, there are endless possibilities for what you and your children can make.

Ms Martin suggested daffodil treat holders to make as a family for your table setting by grabbing some yellow card, drawing an outline of the daffodil for your child to cut out and simply having some bun cases to stick on top.

You can also try something more challenging if your children are a little bit older like no-sew sock bunnies. Grab some old socks, fill them with rice and use decorative ties to create a bunny shape, Ms Martin said.

3 - Host a scavenger hunt

Easter egg hunts are a classic Easter activity but why not spice it up this year by organising a scavenger hunt instead.

Ms Martin said: “Rather than hiding multiple chocolate eggs around your house or garden, why not create a scavenger hunt and hide a series of clues that will lead to one larger prize at the end? Try clues like ‘You are finding clues and feeling bold, now go to the place where you get all your food nice and cold’ or ‘The next clue is easily seen if you go to the place you get all clean.’ You can make them as challenging as you like depending on who is taking part.”

She suggests: “Try setting up a bunny track trail around the house to send your little ones on an adventure to find where the Easter bunny has left his treats. Using bunny footprint floor stickers or a homemade template, create a trail around your house leading to a prize.”

4 - Organise a games day

Party games are a fun way to entertain your children, so why not try putting an Easter twist on some classic party games and host an Easter extravaganza.

You can try the classic Pin the Tail on the Bunny, an egg and spoon race, a water balloon toss and many more.

5 - Grow your own

Spring is the ideal time to get your gardening gloves on and try growing your very own flowers, fruit and vegetables. You can get your children involved in this activity teaches them more about the green-fingered hobby.

Ms Martin said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re not the biggest horticulture enthusiast, planting something with your children this Easter is a lovely way to signify the spring season and will give them something to look after and watch grow over the coming months - making it fun and educational.

“This clever little idea on Pinterest shows you how to plant seedlings in used eggshells which you can then go on to decorate. You can use pastel paints to decorate the eggshells with fun patterns or faces, before placing some soil in them for your seeds. Make sure you opt for something fail-safe and easy to grow, like watercress or chives. Then voila, let your child look after their first crop which can be harvested and used in their meals.”

6 - Easter bunny sweet jars