To make travelling easier, we have compiled a list of popular destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport with their Covid vaccine certificate regulations.

Paris

While the vaccine pass has been lifted in France for all cultural and leisure venues, commercial catering, professional trade shows etc since March 14 2022, ‘travel certificates’ are required to cross the border.

The ‘Travel’ certificate is issued upon presentation of either a vaccination certificate showing proof of full vaccination, a certificate of medical reasons for not being vaccinated or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19: a positive test conducted in France between 11 days and six months prior to arrival.

Tenerife

If you are travelling to Spain for tourism purposes you must show a valid proof of one of the following:

- Being fully vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days before your arrival into Spain.

- A negative Covid-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours before your departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours before your departure.

- Having recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. You can also use s medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status on entry to Spain.

Travellers from the UK who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated or having recovered from prior Covid-19 infection in the last six months or who are aged 12 years or under do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form.

Everyone else who doesn’t fall under the above categories must fill in Spain’s Travel Health Control form no more than 48 hours before travel to Spain.

Rhodes

From May 1 2022, travellers arriving in Greece are no longer expected to show a proof of Covid vaccination, a negative Covid test, or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19.

You are also no longer required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and travellers are still required to wear a protective mask in all indoor spaces, including aircraft.

However, arrivals into Greece may be required to undergo a rapid Covid-19 test on arrival. If you test positive in Greece, you (and those you are travelling with) will have to self-isolate for at least five days at home or in quarantine hotels provided by the Greek state.

Majorca

Again, just like with Tenerife, you are required to show a valid proof of one of the following:

- Being fully vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days before your arrival into Spain.

- A negative Covid-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours before your departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours before your departure.

- Having recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. You can also use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status on entry to Spain.

Amsterdam

From March 23 2022, anyone who travels from the UK to the Netherlands will not require a negative pre-departure test for travel to the Netherlands, regardless of their vaccination status.

However, fully vaccinated UK nationals are required to present acceptable proof of vaccination, which includes the NHS Covid Pass.

All travellers are advised to take a self-test immediately after arriving in the Netherlands and again on day five - this is not compulsory and is therefore not enforced.

Sicily

Until May 31 2022, all travellers, aged six and over, must show one of the following:

- Proof of vaccination OR

- Evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before entering Italy or a negative rapid lateral flow test taken within 48 hours prior to entering Italy OR

- A Covid-19 recovery certificate, certifying that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

If you can’t present evidence of vaccination or a negative test or a Covid-19 recovery certificate, you will need to:

- Travel to your final destination in Italy by private transport

- Remain in self-isolation for five days

- Take another PCR or rapid lateral flow test at the end of the five days’ self-isolation. If the test is negative, you can end your self-isolation period

- All travellers are required to wear a protective face covering when travelling to Italy by plane, train, ferry or coach

If you travel from the UK and can demonstrate that you are fully vaccinated, you can enter Italy without having to self-isolate.

Prague

From April 9 2022, the Czech Republic has lifted all Covid-19 entry requirements for people arriving from other countries.

Travellers are no longer required to fill in arrival forms or provide proof of vaccination.

Hamburg

You can enter Germany from the UK for any travel purposes if you are fully vaccinated.

Travellers aged 12 or over entering Germany from abroad must possess either proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative Covid-19 test before their arrival and provide this proof on request to carriers or authorities.

Your final vaccine dose must have been administered at least 14 days before your travel. Evidence of your vaccination status can be provided digitally (through the NHS app or NHS website) or on paper (which can be requested from the NHS by calling 119). A screenshot or photo is not valid.

Vienna

People travelling to Austria do not need to show proof of Covid vaccination, a negative Covid test, or a certificate of recovery from Covid.

Entry requirements for Austria are the same for all travellers, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status.

Costa Del Sol

Again, just like with Tenerife and Majorca, you are required to show a valid proof of one of the following:

- Being fully vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days before your arrival into Spain.

- A negative Covid-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours before your departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours before your departure.