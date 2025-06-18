A woman from Yorkshire was shocked after she was charged £1,600 for a bottle of wine. William Finch, 22, was out with his cousin at their local when the pricey mishap occurred. His cousin, Izzy Finch, 23, ordered a bottle of Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie, which typically costs around £16. But instead, she was charged 1,000 times the usual price and her account was debited £1,653.52. Luckily, Izzy quickly spotted the error. She showed the receipt and her bank statement to staff at the pub and the charge was later refunded. Izzy, a support worker from Hull, East Yorkshire said: "I was in complete shock and I just said there is no way I’ve just paid £1653.52 is there. And with that the receipt came out saying it’s gone through." William believes the error was caused by the staff accidentally inputting both £16.53 and £16.52 - the actual cost of the wine - resulting in the massive sum. William, a civil servant from Hull, East Yorkshire said: "At first, I was just in shock. But once I saw the bartender’s face and Izzy’s reaction, I couldn’t stop laughing. I was in absolute hysterics. "We were all a bit drunk and getting bottles of wine in rounds. Izzy just tapped her Apple Pay as usual and didn’t notice at first. She’s one of those people who sees tapping as ‘free money’. She was panicking and saying she’d go into her overdraft. "The bartender was very apologetic and immediately tried to fix it. The refund’s still processing, but it should go through." Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.