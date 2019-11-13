British brands Temperley London and Mulberry announce new store openings at Victoria Leeds

Iconic British high-end designer fashion labels boost the fashion offer at Yorkshire’s prestige shopping destination. Stephanie Smith reports.

British designer fashion label Temperley London is to open a pop-up store at Victoria Leeds this Friday, in time for all the festive celebrations.

Just in time for the party season, Temperley London has opened a pop-up at Victoria Leeds, its first northern store, showcasing its autumn/winter collections and an edit of bridalwear. This is the Wendy sequin dress and it costs �1,195.

This will be the first standalone store outside the south-east of England for the high-end brand, whose fans include the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, Penelope Cruz, Rita Ora, Sarah Jessica Parker and Chloe Kardashian.

The temporary pop-up store will be in place for a minimum of six months and is at 6 county Arcade in the Victoria Quarter. The space will launch with Temperley London’s autumn/winter collections, and a select range of its bridal collection.

Founded by Alice Temperley MBE in 2000, Temperley London specialises in women’s ready-to-wear, offering daywear, cocktail and evening wear, characterised by a bohemian take on modern style featuring intricate hand-worked embellishment. Alice Temperley continues to head the creative direction of the business and the brand currently has four standalone stores including its flagship in Mayfair. Its products are sold in more than 30 countries across the world. Temperley Bridal launched in 2006 offering both ready-to-wear and bespoke designs.

Temperley London Teahouse Sleeved Dress, �1,395.

Temperley London CEO Luca Donnini said the brand was aiming to expand its retail operation within the UK to key locations outside London and that Victoria Leeds was a first step as part of this strategy. “Leeds will be an important space to showcase our new product categories launching in 2010, together with the magic bridal collection. The new read-to-wear collection and range in pricing will open us up to a wider customer base while still providing a luxury one-to-one service experience.”

Comprising Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate, Victoria Leeds is part of the Hammerson portfolio of shopping destinations including Bullring & Grand Central in Birmingham, Bicester Village and Les Terrasses du Port in Marseille. Ian Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, said Temperley London would complement the existing fashion offer at Victoria Leeds, which includes Mulberry, Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood, adding: “Pop-up stores are a great way for brands to test out their offer in new locations and also help us keep our destinations fresh and exciting for consumers.”

Meanwhile, Mulberry has announced that it is opening a new store at Victoria Gate in Victoria Leeds on November 25, featuring the British accessories brand’s new store concept.

Created by Johnny Coca and interior designer Faye Toogood, the new store will take over the old Karen Millen store at the Victoria Quarter with a concept that draws inspiration from British art and natural landscapes combined with bold architectural forms, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the Mulberry world.

Mulberry Small Iris bag in Lipstick Red, �995

The full product range will be available in time for Christmas gift-shopping, including a Leeds-exclusive edition of the Mulberry Small Millie Tote in Tangerine Orange. Visitors can also shop the new Season of Light gifting range, which offers small gifts from candles to teddy bears with proceeds donated to Beam, a UK charity that helps people who have experienced homelessness to start or further their careers through education and training.

From November 28 to December 2, Mulberry’s festive photo booth will be in store, allowing visitors to create their very own greeting card. Expanded client services in store will include same day delivery, Saturday delivery, in-store shopping appointments and a drop-off service for the repairs department.

The Mulberry Millie Tote in Porcelain Blue Check, �895