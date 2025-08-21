All eyes are on the Bradford district this year as the city continues to celebrate their year as Capital of Culture 2025. There’s been a big focus on the entire district, including the literary inspiration Haworth, Keighley, and Oxenhope offer.

Our reporter decided to get on a Brontë bus from Keighley to Haworth for an unforgettable day out.

The Keighley Bus Company runs the Bronte Bus (B1, B2, and B3), transporting passengers from Keighley to Haworth as well as a range of other iconic stops.

I caught the train from Wakefield, the home of Barbara Hepworth, leaving the shadow of Wakefield Prison behind me. I changed trains at Leeds, the fastest-growing city in the UK. Leeds locals can proudly say that Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien once resided there.

I only briefly stopped here, however, leaving the industrial landscape behind me as I climbed on board my connecting train to Keighley.

Along the way, the train stopped at Bingley Five Rise Locks, which writer and conservationist Robert Aickman described as one of the ‘seven wonders of the waterways.’

Finally, I arrived at Keighley station. It’s here you can board the Keighley and Worth Valley railway, which transports you to stops including Haworth and Oakworth, where The Railway Children was filmed.

My mission, however, was to test out the Bronte bus from Keighley Bus Station.

I boarded the single-decker green bus. The buses are modern and comfortable, with free wifi and USB ports, and historical information paying homage to the Brontes is depicted on the interior. The journey offers a gentle yet stunning ride through the moorlands.

Services B1, B2, and B3 all go from Keigley via Haworth.

Haworth is the former home of the Brontes, and from where they posted their first manuscript .

B1: Keighley - Haworth - Stanbury.

If you go the full journey to Stanbury you can witness Top Withens Farm and the landscape which is said to have inspired Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights. There’s a scenic nature trail in which you can visit the Bronte Waterfalls.

B2: Keighley - Haworth - Oakworth.

While Oakworth is most famous for its links to The Railway Children, the surrounding areas and views over the Worth Valley are said to have inspired the Brontes.

B3: Keighley - Hebden Bridge via Haworth and Oxenhope.

This bus goes to Oxenhope, the terminus for the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

You can go as far as Hebden Bridge, where BBC’s Happy Valley is set. Here, there is a range of independent cafes and shops where you can grab a book or put pen to paper.

For me, I went as far as Haworth - in my mind the epitome of Bronte history. The area is a hotspot for literary lovers. Strolling along Main Street, it’s worth stopping by The Old Post Office, a bistro, and dining al fresco around the back overlooking the famous church.

St. Michael and All Angels Church, is where Patrick Brontë served as curate and is where Charlotte, Emily, Branwell, Maria, and Patrick are buried in the crypt beneath the church. Anne Brontë is buried in Scarborough’s St Mary’s Churchyard.