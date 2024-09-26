A Yorkshire man who committed “appalling offences” to a young girl in the 2000s has been jailed.

Jonathan Walker, 34, from Liversedge, Kirklees, subjected a young girl to “appalling offences” between 2005 and 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an investigation by Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, Walker was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in August.

Jonathan Walker | West Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (Sept 25), the 34-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual offences against a child.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Green, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The appalling offences Walker committed against a young girl has affected her deeply, and illustrates the dreadful impact this can have on a victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would personally like to thank her for her bravery throughout this process and I hope the conclusion of this case brings her some closure on an extremely difficult time in her life.”