A former fisherman who “started mixing with the wrong crowd” when he lost his job during Brexit used the riots in Hull as an excuse to commit burglaries, a court has heard.

Lee Battams, 36, attempted to smash down the doors of a Morrisons store while a terrified member of staff stood on the other side trying to close the shutters, before breaking the door to an O2 branch and allowing looters to swarm the business.

Hull Crown Court heard the offences happened as the city was engulfed in 12 hours of “racist, hate-fuelled mob violence” on August 3.

Judge John Thackray KC said Battams did not play a leading role in the violent disorder but used it “as a means to commit burglary”.

Battams was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, burglary and attempted burglary.

The court heard he handed himself in at a police station on September 8, saying: “I was involved in the riots, I was the one who smashed the window at the O2 store first.”

He told staff: “I know I’m going down, I’m going to use it to get myself sorted. I think I need it.”

The judge was told Battams has the criminal record “of a thief rather than someone who engages in antisocial behaviour”.

In mitigation, the court heard there was a gap in his record when he was working in Norway as a fisherman, but that he lost his job during Brexit and “started mixing with the wrong crowd” again.

Battams has a five-year-old son and a pregnant partner, and would be likely to “miss the birth of his child while in custody”, it was said.

Jailing Battams, Judge Thackray said: “Your case is quite unusual in the context of the disorder cases because (it) is primarily using violent disorder as a means to commit burglary, which is consistent with your antecedent record, which involves numerous offences of dishonesty and burglary. Nevertheless it is the context which is critically important.

Lee Battams, 36-years-old, of no fixed abode, who has been jailed for three years for burglary, attempted burglaty and violent disorder | Humberside Police/PA Wire

“You were the one who instigated attempts to smash down the doors of Morrisons while there was a member of staff stood inside. He must have been terrified as you and others attacked the doors.

“You then went round to the O2 store which was unoccupied. You were the one who started attacking the doors. You entered and stole a tablet.”