A Leeds man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, relating to a car being overturned, during the riot in Harehills in summer.

Daniel Constantin, 29, from Nowell Mount, in Leeds, admitted to his part in the disorder in Harehills.

The disorder relates to a police car being overturned during the violent disorder on July 18, which was sparked by children from a local family being taken into care.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Sept 26).

Constantin was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, October 17.

A total of 41 people have now been arrested as part of our investigation into the disorder in Harehills.

The West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is utilising facial recognition and other technology to identify all those involved.