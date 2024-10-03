A hobby farmer has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for not testing his cows for tuberculosis.

Michael Arundel, 54, from Nafferton near Driffield, was sentenced at Hull Magistrates for six animal health and welfare offences.

Arundel had previously pleaded guilty at Beverley Magistrates to failing to comply with a notice to have his cattle herd tested for bovine tuberculosis, failure in his duty of care to protect his cattle from disease, and failing to eartag four calves.

Hull Magistrates heard how the tuberculosis tests were completed over six months late and only after enforced testing arrangements had been imposed by the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Beverley Magistrates

This was despite the hobby cattle keeper having been prosecuted for identical offences in 2020 and efforts by animal health officers at East Riding Council, working in conjunction with APHA, to ensure the tests were done.

Arundel received a 12-month community order and has to to 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £1,107 costs and a £114 court administration charge.

Farmers have to do the testing to limit spread of the disease.