A West Yorkshire Police officer has been found guilty of harassment after repeatedly following a woman in his car in Halifax, causing her significant distress.

On March 26, 2024, a woman walking with a child in a pushchair in Halifax was repeatedly followed by a man in a vehicle.

The victim reported that he slowly drove by her, shouting for her to come over, before driving off and returning multiple times, following her on at least four occasions.

The victim was able to provide the registration plate of the vehicle which was found to be registered to a serving West Yorkshire Police officer and an investigation was commenced by the Force’s Professional Standards Directorate.

It was confirmed that PC Raza Mahmood, 33, who is based in Calderdale District, was off duty at the time of this incident and that he had been in the area in his personal vehicle.

PC Mahmood was found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Magistrates Court of one count of harassment.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is clear from the victim’s account, and that of her partner who she called in a distressed state, the concern that they both felt for her and their child’s safety as a result of this officer’s actions.

“Protecting women and girls from violence and the fear of violence is a priority for West Yorkshire Police and for a police officer to harass a member of the public in this way is very concerning and something that we take extremely seriously.

“PC Mahmood is currently suspended from duty, and we will proceed with misconduct proceedings following the conclusion of this court case.”